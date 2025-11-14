IND Vs SA Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Match Day 1: South Africa Walk Into Their Toughest Trial At Eden Gardens

India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Match, Day 1: Get live updates from Day 1 of the first Test between India and South Africa, starting Friday, 14 November, at Eden Gardens

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
India vs South Africa 1st Test Match Live cricket Score, Ind vs SA Series 2025
IND Vs SA Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Match Day 1: India's Kuldeep Yadav, left, celebrates the dismissal of West Indies' Justin Greaves with captain Shubman Gill on the third day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Oct.12, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
India Vs South Africa 1st Test Match, Day 1 Live Cricket Score: Hello and welcome to our live coverage from Day 1 of the first Test between India and South Africa, starting Friday, 14 November, at Eden Gardens. South Africa face one of their toughest tours, having struggled in India in recent years. They arrive with experience in key players like Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada, but India, still adjusting after a shock loss to New Zealand, remain strong at home. Shubman Gill returns to Test cricket after a busy schedule, while Rishabh Pant is fit, and Dhruv Jurel will play as a specialist batter. South Africa will need everything to go right to win a Test here. Get IND vs SA live updates here.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Match, Day 1: Toss Update

South Africa have won the toss and have opted to bat first against India.

India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Match, Day 1: Team News

India: Ryan ten Doeschate believes Dhruv Jurel is simply unstoppable in his current form, even with Rishabh Pant returning. As a result, India have put their seam-bowling all-rounder experiment on hold, releasing Nitish Reddy from the first Test squad and moving him to the India A side for the unofficial ODIs until November 19. Pant will slot back into the XI.

South Africa: Fresh off their success in Rawalpindi, South Africa arrive in India buzzing at the prospect of leaning into their spin options. Back at the helm after missing the Pakistan tour, WTC-winning captain Temba Bavuma isn’t giving anything away yet.

India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Match, Day 1: Full Squads

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, Akash Deep

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne(w), Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Zubayr Hamza, Wiaan Mulder

India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Match, Day 1: Probable XIs

India XI: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa Likely XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Kyle Verreynne (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada.

India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Match, Day 1: Streaming Info

The live streaming for India vs South Africa 1st Test will be available on JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar, while the entire Test series will be televised live on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans can watch the action unfold on the JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar apps and websites.

India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Match, Day 1: Good Morning!

We’re back with live coverage of the game’s classiest format, Test cricket! India take on the reigning WTC champions South Africa. Expect drama, skill, and fierce battles, stay tuned for all the live updates.

Published At:
