IND Vs SA Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Match Day 1: South Africa Walk Into Their Toughest Trial At Eden Gardens

India Vs South Africa 1st Test Match, Day 1 Live Cricket Score: Hello and welcome to our live coverage from Day 1 of the first Test between India and South Africa, starting Friday, 14 November, at Eden Gardens. South Africa face one of their toughest tours, having struggled in India in recent years. They arrive with experience in key players like Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada, but India, still adjusting after a shock loss to New Zealand, remain strong at home. Shubman Gill returns to Test cricket after a busy schedule, while Rishabh Pant is fit, and Dhruv Jurel will play as a specialist batter. South Africa will need everything to go right to win a Test here. Get IND vs SA live updates here. LIVE UPDATES 14 Nov 2025, 09:04:39 am IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Match, Day 1: Toss Update South Africa have won the toss and have opted to bat first against India. 14 Nov 2025, 08:35:30 am IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Match, Day 1: Team News India: Ryan ten Doeschate believes Dhruv Jurel is simply unstoppable in his current form, even with Rishabh Pant returning. As a result, India have put their seam-bowling all-rounder experiment on hold, releasing Nitish Reddy from the first Test squad and moving him to the India A side for the unofficial ODIs until November 19. Pant will slot back into the XI. South Africa: Fresh off their success in Rawalpindi, South Africa arrive in India buzzing at the prospect of leaning into their spin options. Back at the helm after missing the Pakistan tour, WTC-winning captain Temba Bavuma isn’t giving anything away yet. 14 Nov 2025, 08:17:42 am IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Match, Day 1: Full Squads India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, Akash Deep South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne(w), Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Zubayr Hamza, Wiaan Mulder 14 Nov 2025, 08:06:38 am IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Match, Day 1: Probable XIs India XI: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah. South Africa Likely XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Kyle Verreynne (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada. 14 Nov 2025, 07:52:32 am IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Match, Day 1: Streaming Info The live streaming for India vs South Africa 1st Test will be available on JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar, while the entire Test series will be televised live on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans can watch the action unfold on the JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar apps and websites. 14 Nov 2025, 07:36:18 am IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Match, Day 1: Good Morning! We’re back with live coverage of the game’s classiest format, Test cricket! India take on the reigning WTC champions South Africa. Expect drama, skill, and fierce battles, stay tuned for all the live updates.