India Vs South Africa Live streaming, 1st Test: When And Where To Watch IND Vs RSA Match

India vs South Africa, 1st Test: Get live streaming, squad, and venue details for the first Test between India and South Africa, scheduled from November 14 to 18 at Eden Gardens

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
Updated on:
India vs West Indies 2nd Test Match Report
India's captain Shubman Gill congratulates teammate KL Rahul on wining the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct.14, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India face South Africa in the opening Test of the series

  • The match will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, from November 14 to 18

  • Live streaming will be available on JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar, with TV coverage on Star Sports Network

India will host World Test champions South Africa in a two-match series starting Friday, November 14, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The hosts go in as clear favourites but will know the Proteas are capable of posing a stronger challenge than in their recent tours.

Shubman Gill’s side head into the series after a 2-0 sweep of West Indies, but South Africa’s recent form offers a reminder not to take them lightly, their ‘A’ team chased down 417 against an attack featuring Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, and Kuldeep Yadav.

It’s been a long wait for South Africa in India. Their last Test series win here came way back in 1999-2000, and they haven’t won a single Test on Indian soil since that memorable Nagpur victory in February 2010.

Temba Bavuma’s side now have the chance to finally snap a frustrating eight-match winless run in the country.

The key battles in the India vs South Africa 1st Test could shape the outcome of the match.

India Vs South Africa Test Series Schedule

The two-match Test series kicks off at Eden Gardens in Kolkata from November 14 to 18, followed by the second Test at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati from November 22 to 26. The Kolkata Test will start at the usual 9:30 am, while play in Guwahati will begin half an hour earlier, at 9:00 am, to account for the region’s early sunrise.

Once the red-ball battles wrap up, India and South Africa will switch formats, facing off in ODIs and T20Is starting November 30.

India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Live streaming

When to watch India vs South Africa, 1st Test?

The India vs South Africa, 1st Test will start on Friday, 14 November at 9:30 AM IST at Eden Gardens.

Where to watch India vs South Africa, 1st Test live on TV?

The India vs South Africa Test series will be televised live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch India vs South Africa, 1st Test live streaming?

The India vs South Africa Test series will be available for live streaming on the JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar apps and websites in India.

India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Squads

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, Akash Deep

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne(w), Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Zubayr Hamza, Wiaan Mulder

