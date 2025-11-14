India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Bumrah Dismisses Proteas’ Openers Markram And Rickelton - Watch

India face South Africa at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, in the first Test of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle
Jasprit Bumrah starred with the new ball, dismissing both openers, Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram
Bumrah’s career milestones highlighted, with 228 Test wickets at an average of 19.70, including 15 five-wicket hauls
After losing the toss, India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah delivered a clinical opening spell on Day 1 of the first Test against South Africa at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Friday (November 14, 2025).
The right-arm fast bowler removed both South African openers, Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram, who had put on a 57-run stand. However, Bumrah broke through with a sharp delivery to clean up Rickelton for 23 off 22 balls in the 11th over.
These early breakthroughs once again proved why the 31-year-old from Ahmedabad is considered India's pace spearhead in Test cricket. He shared the new ball with fellow pacer and workhorse Mohammed Siraj.
In his 51st Test, Bumrah has now taken 228 wickets at an average just under 20 (19.70), including 15 five-wicket hauls and a best figure of 6 for 27. Against South Africa, he now has 40 wickets in nine matches (at the time of filing the report).
This Test marks a crucial fixture in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. India, currently third on the WTC table, are aiming to build on their recent 2-0 series win over the West Indies.
South Africa, the reigning WTC champions, began their title defense with a 1-1 draw in Pakistan and are seeking their first Test win in India since 2010.
On India losing another toss, Shubman Gill remarked, "I think the only toss I’m going to win is hopefully in the WTC finals. Looks like a good surface," speaking to Ravi Shastri.