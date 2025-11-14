Cricket

India Vs South Africa 1st Test Day 1: Bumrah Stars As Men In Blue Trail By 122 Runs

India's bowlers ran riot during the opening day of the first Test against South Africa in Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on November 14, 2025. Despite fielding a spin-heavy attack, it was the pacers who stole the show. Jasprit Bumrah took five wickets, while Mohammed Siraj took two. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav bagged two wickets, folding South Africa's innings for 159. Aiden Markram (31) was the top scorer for the Proteas. Marco Jansen gave the visitors something to cheer about when he dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for just 12 runs. KL Rahul and Washington Sundar were at the crease at stumps, with India trailing by 122 runs.

India Vs South Africa 1st Test Cricket Day 1-Jasprit Bumrah-6
India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after a five-wicket haul on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
1/24
India Vs South Africa 1st Test Cricket Day 1-Shubman Gill
India's captain Shubman Gill, left, and teammates stand for their national anthem prior to the start of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
2/24
India Vs South Africa 1st Test Cricket Day 1-Aiden Markram
South Africa's Aiden Markram plays a shot on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
3/24
India Vs South Africa 1st Test Cricket Day 1- Axar Patel
India's Axar Patel, left, reacts after South Africa's Aiden Markram, right, hit a boundary on his delivery on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
4/24
India Vs South Africa 1st Test Cricket Day 1- Rishabh Pant
India's wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant wears his gear to take his position on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
5/24
India Vs South Africa 1st Test Cricket Day 1- Ryan Rickelton
South Africa's Ryan Rickelton is bowled out by India's Jasprit Bumrah on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
6/24
| Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
South Africa's Ryan Rickelton reacts as he walks off the field after losing his wicket on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata. India Vs South Africa 1st Test Cricket Day 1- Ryan Rickelton
7/24
India Vs South Africa 1st Test Cricket Day 1- Jasprit Bumrah
India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Aiden Markram, left, on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
8/24
India Vs South Africa 1st Test Cricket Day 1- Temba Bavuma
Indian players celebrate as South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma, left, reacts after losing his wicket on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
9/24
India Vs South Africa 1st Test Cricket Day 1-Kuldeep Yadav
India's Kuldeep Yadav, right, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
10/24
India Vs South Africa 1st Test Cricket Day 1-Wiaan Mulder
South Africa's Wiaan Mulder, right, plays a shot on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
11/24
India Vs South Africa 1st Test Cricket Day 1-Tony de Zorzi
South Africa's Tony de Zorzi plays a shot on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
12/24
India Vs South Africa 1st Test Cricket Day 1-Indian players
Indian players walk off the field for lunch on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
13/24
India Vs South Africa 1st Test Cricket Day 1-Kuldeep Yadav
India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Wiaan Mulder on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
14/24
India Vs South Africa 1st Test Cricket Day 1-Kuldeep Yadav
India's Kuldeep Yadav, right, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of South Africa's Wiaan Mulder on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
15/24
India Vs South Africa 1st Test Cricket Day 1-Kuldeep Yadav
India's Kuldeep Yadav, left, bowls a delivery on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
16/24
India Vs South Africa 1st Test Cricket Day 1-Jasprit Bumrah -2
India's Jasprit Bumrah prepares to bowl his next delivery on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
17/24
India Vs South Africa 1st Test Cricket Day 1-Jasprit Bumrah
India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Tony de Zorzi on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
18/24
India Vs South Africa 1st Test Cricket Day 1-Tristan Stubbs
South Africa's Tristan Stubbs bats on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
19/24
India Vs South Africa 1st Test Cricket Day 1-Mohammed Siraj
India's Mohammed Siraj appeals successfully for the wicket of South Africa's Kyle Verreynne on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
20/24
India Vs South Africa 1st Test Cricket Day 1-Mohammed Siraj-1
India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Marco Jansen on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
21/24
India Vs South Africa 1st Test Cricket Day 1-Axar Patel
India's Axar Patel, right, celebrates with teammate Kuldeep Yadav after the dismissal of South Africa's Corbin Bosch on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
22/24
India Vs South Africa 1st Test Cricket Day 1-Jasprit Bumrah-5
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, celebrates a five-wicket haul after taking the wicket of South Africa's Keshav Maharaj, left, on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
23/24
India Vs South Africa 1st Test Cricket Day 1-Marco Jansen
South Africa's Marco Jansen (70) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of India's Yashasvi Jaiswal on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
24/24
India Vs South Africa 1st Test Cricket Day 1-KL Rahul, Washington Sundar
India's KL Rahul, right, and batting partner Washington Sundar walk off the field at the end of play on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Tags

