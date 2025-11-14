India Vs South Africa 1st Test Day 1: Bumrah Stars As Men In Blue Trail By 122 Runs
India's bowlers ran riot during the opening day of the first Test against South Africa in Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on November 14, 2025. Despite fielding a spin-heavy attack, it was the pacers who stole the show. Jasprit Bumrah took five wickets, while Mohammed Siraj took two. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav bagged two wickets, folding South Africa's innings for 159. Aiden Markram (31) was the top scorer for the Proteas. Marco Jansen gave the visitors something to cheer about when he dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for just 12 runs. KL Rahul and Washington Sundar were at the crease at stumps, with India trailing by 122 runs.
