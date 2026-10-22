Asian Para Games 2026 October 22 Wrap: India Reaches 88 Medals, Stays Fourth As Athletes Deliver Historic Firsts

India’s tally climbed to 88 medals at the 5th Asian Para Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, with 21 gold, 26 silver and 41 bronze
Swati Chaudhary won India’s first-ever medal in the Women’s W1 Individual archery event, taking silver after a 4–6 final loss to China’s Mengkan Cen
Sheetal Devi and Toman Kumar secured gold in the Para Compound Mixed Team event with a 151–148 win over Indonesia
India’s medal haul at the 5th Asian Para Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 has risen to 88, with 21 gold, 26 silver and 41 bronze medals, keeping the country in fourth place in the overall standings. The gains came through a strong day across Para Athletics, Para Archery and Para Swimming.
The headline moments stood out. India claimed a historic first in archery, set an Asian Record in the long jump and completed a podium sweep in the men’s high jump. The results underlined the range of India’s challenge across disciplines.
Day 4 produced some of the most notable breakthroughs of the campaign, while the wider push continued through Day 7. Archers, track and field athletes and swimmers all added to the tally as India stayed on course for a 100-medal finish.
Coach Reflects Progress
The team wants more. Mr. Satyanarayan, Head Coach of Team India, said the 88-medal mark showed the work done across the squad and set up a bigger target for the closing stages.
“Reaching 88 medals is a proud moment for the entire Indian contingent and reflects the determination, discipline and relentless efforts of our athletes. Their performances across disciplines, including record-breaking achievements and historic milestones, demonstrate the growing strength of Indian para-sports. Every medal represents countless hours of hard work and the collective commitment of our athletes, coaches and support staff. With the momentum we have built, we aim to cross the 100-medal mark and conclude the Games on an even stronger note,” Satyanarayan said.
Archery Makes History
Swati Chaudhary made history. The debutant won India’s first-ever medal in the Women’s W1 Individual event at the Asian Para Games.
Chaudhary took silver after losing the final 4–6 to China’s Mengkan Cen. Even in defeat, the result marked a breakthrough for India in the event.
India added gold through Sheetal Devi and Toman Kumar in the Para Compound Mixed Team event. They beat Indonesia’s Teodora Audi A. Ferelly and Ken Swagumilang 151–148 in the final.
Athletics Delivers Medals
Athletics drove the tally higher. Suvarna Raj won gold in the Women’s Discus Throw F54 with a best throw of 15.66m, improving on her showing at the 2022 edition.
Tejalben Damor then took silver in the Women’s 400m T12 in 57.60 seconds. She ended her campaign with one silver and one bronze medal.
India also produced a double podium finish in the 400m. Anjanaben Bumbadiya won gold in 59.97 seconds, while Jayanti Behera claimed silver in 1:00.65.
Another gold followed. Dilip Mahadu Gavit won the Men’s 400m T47 in 48.27 seconds to further boost India’s gold count.
High Jump Sweep
India swept the podium again. The men’s high jump T42/T63 result repeated the clean sweep the country had achieved at the 2022 edition.
Shailesh Kumar led the charge with gold after clearing 1.89m. The effort also gave him a new Games Record.
Varun Singh Bhati took silver with 1.84m. Rahul completed the sweep with bronze at 1.81m, sealing one of India’s standout field events of the Games.
Long Jump Record
Solairaj Dharmaraj broke his own mark. He won gold in the Men’s Long Jump T44/T62/T64 with a leap of 7.15m.
That effort set a new Asian Record and beat his earlier mark of 7.08m set in 2025. Dharmaraj had also won gold at the 2022 edition, making this another successful defence of his standing on the continental stage.
Swimming Adds Medals
Swimming kept the medals coming. Kapil Kumar won silver in the Men’s 400m Freestyle S10 in 4:38.44 and finished his campaign with a silver medal.
Swatik Patil added bronze in the Men’s 100m Breaststroke SB9 in 1:13.77. Tejas Nandkumar then took bronze in the Men’s 100m Backstroke S7 in 1:18.58.
For Tejas, the medal also marked progress from the 2022 edition, when he had finished sixth. Together, the pool results added more depth to India’s run in Aichi-Nagoya.