Asian Para Games 2026 October 22 Wrap: India Reaches 88 Medals, Stays Fourth As Athletes Deliver Historic Firsts

“Reaching 88 medals is a proud moment for the entire Indian contingent and reflects the determination, discipline and relentless efforts of our athletes. Their performances across disciplines, including record-breaking achievements and historic milestones, demonstrate the growing strength of Indian para-sports. Every medal represents countless hours of hard work and the collective commitment of our athletes, coaches and support staff. With the momentum we have built, we aim to cross the 100-medal mark and conclude the Games on an even stronger note,” Satyanarayan said.