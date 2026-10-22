Dharamraj Solairaj Defends Asian Para Games Long Jump Gold With Record 7.15m Leap

India’s Dharamraj Solairaj retained his title in the men’s long jump T44/T62/T64 at the Asian Para Games 2026, soaring to 7.15 metres to set a new Asian record. The winning effort came in his second attempt and earned him a Raza score of 807. The gold repeats his triumph at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games, confirming his dominance over the continent’s best.