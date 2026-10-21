Asian Para Games 2026: Praveen Kumar Wins Gold With Games Record As Banti Takes Silver In Asian High Jump T44

Praveen Kumar won gold in the men’s high jump T44/64 at the Asian Para Games
He cleared 2.05m to set a Games record
Banti secured silver with a personal best of 1.92m
India's Praveen Kumar won gold in the men's high jump T44/64 with a Games record at the Asian Para Games on Wednesday. He cleared 2.05m to finish on top.
India also took silver in the same event as Banti produced a personal best of 1.92m. Temurbek Giyazov of Uzbekistan finished third with 1.86m.
T64 and T44 athletes often compete together in a combined event. World Para Athletics groups lower-limb classes together to ensure enough competitors and fair competition.
T64 is for athletes who run with a prosthetic lower limb. T44 is for athletes with lower-limb impairments who run using two anatomical limbs without prostheses.
'I Was Here For The Record'
"I am feeling extremely good. I wanted to clear the 2.05m mark; I did it, and I am very happy," Praveen said after winning the gold medal.
Reflecting on his title defense, he revealed the hurdles he faced ahead of the event: "I was not very sure about defending the title, and neither was my coach. I got sick two weeks before the Games. My body was breaking down, and I wasn't able to recover fast or jump well. However, I wanted to bring glory to India, so beating the sickness was easy."
Speaking about his ultimate objective, Praveen added, "I wasn't just here for the gold—I was here to create a record."
Praveen Kumar has a long history of performing at the highest level. He won the silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics and upgraded it to gold in Paris, alongside a World Championships bronze medal to his name in 2025.