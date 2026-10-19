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Asian Para Games 2026: Nishad Kumar Wins Gold In Men's T47 Long Jump With 7.11m Effort

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
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Nishad Kumar won gold in the men’s T47 long jump at the Asian Para Games 2026 with a best effort of 7.11m, securing India’s second gold at the Games. Uzbekistan’s Omadbek Khasanov took silver with 6.99m, while Sri Lanka’s Mohammadu Safran claimed bronze with 6.55m

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Asian Para Games 2026: Nishad Kumar Wins Gold In Mens T47 Long Jump With 7.11m Effort
2024 Paris Paralympics: Para athlete Nishad Kumar competes in the men's high jump T47 event | Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Nishad Kumar won gold in the men's T47 long jump at the Asian Para Games 2026 with a best effort of 7.11m

  • Uzbekistan’s Omadbek Khasanov took silver with 6.99m, while Sri Lanka’s Mohammadu Safran claimed bronze with 6.55m

  • The two-time Paralympic silver medallist secured gold in his first international long jump event

India’s two-time Paralympic silver medallist Nishad Kumar won gold in the men’s T47 long jump at the Asian Para Games 2026 on Monday, recording a best effort of 7.11m to secure the top spot on the podium.

Nishad, who is primarily known for his performances in the high jump, produced a strong series of attempts to dominate the competition in the long jump final. He opened with 6.95m before moving into the lead with a 7.09m effort in his second attempt.

The Indian athlete extended his advantage in the third round, recording 7.11m, a distance he matched again in his fifth attempt. After a foul in the fourth round, Nishad returned with another strong jump before closing his campaign with a 7.07m effort to confirm the gold medal.

The victory marked India's second gold medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games. Nishad's performance was particularly notable as he took on the long jump despite the high jump being his primary event.

The competition also marked his first attempt at the long jump in an international event.

Uzbekistan's Omadbek Khasanov secured the silver medal with a season-best effort of 6.99m, finishing 0.12m behind Nishad. Sri Lanka's Mohammadu Safran claimed bronze with a best jump of 6.55m.

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Follow Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates (October 19), Day 4

The T47 classification in para athletics is for athletes with a unilateral upper-limb impairment, which can affect muscle power, movement or coordination in one arm. Athletes in this class compete in track and jumping events.

Asian Para Games 2026: Men's T47 Long Jump Final Results

  • Gold: Nishad Kumar (India) - 7.11m

  • Silver: Omadbek Khasanov (Uzbekistan) - 6.99m (season best)

  • Bronze: Mohammadu Safran (Sri Lanka) - 6.55m

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