Asian Para Games 2026 Live (October 19), Day 4: Catch all the live updates, the full schedule of Indian athletes in action on Monday, October 19, medal updates and live scores from the Asian Para Games 2026. Stay tuned for live updates

India's Avani Lekhara, centre, and Mona Agarwal, right, pose for photos after winning the gold medal and bronze medal respectively in the women's 10m air rifle (SH1) event at Paralympics 2024, in Paris.

India's Avani Lekhara, centre, and Mona Agarwal, right, pose for photos after winning the gold medal and bronze medal respectively in the women's 10m air rifle (SH1) event at Paralympics 2024, in Paris. PTI Photo

Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates (October 19), Day 4: Hello and welcome to our live coverage. India will be back in action at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games 2026 on Monday, October 19, with athletes competing across 11 disciplines. Paralympic medallists Avani Lekhara and Nishad Kumar, archer Sheetal Devi and leading para badminton players Pramod Bhagat, Krishna Nagar, Suhas Yathiraj, Nitesh Kumar and Manasi Joshi will be among the key Indian athletes to watch. With events spanning para athletics, para archery, para badminton, shooting, swimming and several other sports, Indian athletes will look to deliver strong performances and add to the country's medal tally. Stay tuned for live updates, results, medal events and scores from Day 4 of the competition.

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