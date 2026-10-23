Asian Para Games 2026: Mona Agarwal And Nishad Kumar Named India’s Flag Bearers For Closing Ceremony In Nagoya

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Double gold medallists Mona Agarwal and Nishad Kumar will be India’s flag bearers at the Asian Para Games closing ceremony in Nagoya on Saturday. Agarwal won two shooting golds, including a Games record and a world record, while Nishad claimed gold in the men’s high jump T47 and long jump T47 events

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Asian Para Games 2026 Mona Agarwal Nishad Kumar Flag Bearers
Mona Agarwal and Nishad Kumar will carry India’s flag at the Asian Para Games closing ceremony on Saturday in Nagoya. Photo: X/Nishad_kumarhj
Summary of this article

  • Mona Agarwal and Nishad Kumar will carry India’s flag at the Asian Para Games closing ceremony on Saturday in Nagoya

  • Both athletes won two gold medals each at the Games, making them double gold medallists for India

  • Agarwal won the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event with a Games record

Double gold medallists Mona Agarwal and Nishad Kumar will be India's flag bearers at the Asian Para Games closing ceremony on Saturday. Both athletes won two gold medals apiece in Nagoya. Agarwal did it in shooting while Nishad completed a double in the jumps.

Agarwal's Record Run

Agarwal is 38. She contracted polio at the age of nine, which affected both her lower limbs and left her dependent on a wheelchair.

She then produced a record-breaking run at the Games. Agarwal won the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 event, setting a Games record.

She followed that with an even bigger result. Agarwal took gold in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 event after breaking the world record.

Nishad's Double Gold

Nishad is 27. He lost his right arm at six after a grass-cutting machine cut it off at his family farm in Himachal Pradesh.

He clinched two gold medals in Nagoya. Nishad won the men's high jump T47 event and added another gold in the men's long jump T47 event.

Related Content
Asian Para Games Highlights, October 19 Day 4: Nishad Kumar, Avani Lekhara Lead India’s Medal Hopes - File Photo
India won 11 medals, including four gold, five silver and two bronze, on October 19 at the Asian Para Games 2026. - PCI
2024 Paris Paralympics: Para athlete Nishad Kumar competes in the men's high jump T47 event - | Photo: PTI
Simran Sharma, right, celebrates her medal in the women's 200m T12 final with guide Saifi Umar during the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. - PTI

They also earned him the honour of sharing flag-bearing duties with Agarwal at Saturday's closing ceremony.

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