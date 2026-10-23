Asian Para Games 2026: Mona Agarwal And Nishad Kumar Named India’s Flag Bearers For Closing Ceremony In Nagoya

Mona Agarwal and Nishad Kumar will carry India’s flag at the Asian Para Games closing ceremony on Saturday in Nagoya
Both athletes won two gold medals each at the Games, making them double gold medallists for India
Agarwal won the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event with a Games record
Double gold medallists Mona Agarwal and Nishad Kumar will be India's flag bearers at the Asian Para Games closing ceremony on Saturday. Both athletes won two gold medals apiece in Nagoya. Agarwal did it in shooting while Nishad completed a double in the jumps.
Agarwal's Record Run
Agarwal is 38. She contracted polio at the age of nine, which affected both her lower limbs and left her dependent on a wheelchair.
She then produced a record-breaking run at the Games. Agarwal won the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 event, setting a Games record.
She followed that with an even bigger result. Agarwal took gold in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 event after breaking the world record.
Nishad's Double Gold
Nishad is 27. He lost his right arm at six after a grass-cutting machine cut it off at his family farm in Himachal Pradesh.
He clinched two gold medals in Nagoya. Nishad won the men's high jump T47 event and added another gold in the men's long jump T47 event.
They also earned him the honour of sharing flag-bearing duties with Agarwal at Saturday's closing ceremony.