Asian Para Games 2026: Mona Agarwal And Nishad Kumar Named India’s Flag Bearers For Closing Ceremony In Nagoya

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee Published at: 23 October 2026 11:54 pm

Double gold medallists Mona Agarwal and Nishad Kumar will be India’s flag bearers at the Asian Para Games closing ceremony in Nagoya on Saturday. Agarwal won two shooting golds, including a Games record and a world record, while Nishad claimed gold in the men’s high jump T47 and long jump T47 events

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee Published at: 23 October 2026 11:54 pm

Mona Agarwal and Nishad Kumar will carry India’s flag at the Asian Para Games closing ceremony on Saturday in Nagoya. Photo: X/Nishad_kumarhj