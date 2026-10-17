Asian Para Games 2026: Simran Sharma Replaces Bhavina Patel As India's Flag Bearer - Here's Why

Simran Sharma has replaced Bhavina Patel as India's flag bearer for the Para Asian Games opening ceremony
The PCI made the change to ensure Patel gets adequate rest ahead of her quarter-final on October 19
Pramod Bhagat remains a flag bearer, having won six Asian Para Games medals, while Patel has two para table tennis medals
Sprinter Simran Sharma will carry India's flag at the opening ceremony of the Para Asian Games on Sunday after replacing para table tennis player Bhavina Patel, whose quarter-final match is scheduled for October 19.
The change has been made to allow Patel sufficient time to rest and recover before her knockout fixture.
The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) had initially selected Patel and para badminton player Pramod Bhagat as the country's flag bearers.
However, the committee reconsidered its decision after factoring in Patel's competition schedule and the lengthy journey to and from the ceremony venue.
"The decision has been taken to ensure that Bhavina, a wheelchair athlete, has sufficient time to rest and prepare for her crucial quarter-final. The journey to and from the venue takes nearly six hours, which would be physically demanding and leave her with limited time to recover ahead of the match," the PCI said in a statement.
Para athletics head coach Satyanarayana also stressed the importance of prioritising Patel's recovery before her crucial match on Monday.
“Bhavina has her quarter-final match on October 19, and it is important that she gets adequate rest and recovery ahead of this crucial contest. As a wheelchair athlete, travelling to and from the venue takes nearly six hours, which would be demanding and leave her with limited time to recover.
"Keeping her well-being and competition schedule in mind, we felt it was important to make this change. Our priority is to ensure that our athletes get the rest they need and are fully prepared to give their best when they compete,” Satyanarayana said.
Bhagat, meanwhile, brings an impressive record at the continental event. The para badminton star has collected six medals across the 2014, 2018 and 2023 editions, including two gold and four bronze.
Patel has also secured two medals at the Asian Para Games. She won silver in para table tennis in 2018 before adding a bronze medal at the 2023 edition.