Asian Para Games 2026 October 21 Wrap: India’s Medal Tally Crosses 50 On Day 6 As Simran, Dilip Gavit Clinch Gold

On a day that kept bringing the Indian contingent back to the podium, the country’s para-athletes added 27 medals on Wednesday, five of them gold. Simran Sharma and Dilip Gavit led the charge on the track, and the shot put and high jump rings added to the tally. The haul lifts India to 62 medals (14 gold, 22 silver and 26 bronze) and fifth place in the standings. Para athletics did most of the work, with swimming, archery and powerlifting also contributing.