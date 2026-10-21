Asian Para Games 2026 October 21 Wrap: India’s Medal Tally Crosses 50 On Day 6 As Simran, Dilip Gavit Clinch Gold

India added 27 medals on Wednesday, elevating their total haul to 62 (14 Gold, 22 Silver, 26 Bronze) to secure 5th place
Athletics spearheaded the day's dominance with 5 Gold medals, led by standout performances from Simran Sharma and Sachin Khilari
Podium finishes across swimming, archery, and powerlifting capped off a brilliant, multi-sport performance for Team India
On a day that kept bringing the Indian contingent back to the podium, the country’s para-athletes added 27 medals on Wednesday, five of them gold. Simran Sharma and Dilip Gavit led the charge on the track, and the shot put and high jump rings added to the tally. The haul lifts India to 62 medals (14 gold, 22 silver and 26 bronze) and fifth place in the standings. Para athletics did most of the work, with swimming, archery and powerlifting also contributing.
Stars Of The Day
Simran Sharma, India’s co-flag-bearer, won the women’s 100m T12 final in 12.02 seconds. Dilip Gavit Mahadu took men’s 100m T47 gold, with Mohammed Basil second.
The field events produced the other golds. Sachin Khilari won the men’s F46 shot put, with Mohd Yasser taking silver and Parveen bronze. Ayush Verma won the men’s F53 shot put, and Praveen Kumar won the men’s T64 high jump, with Banti second.
Silver Medalists
Athletics also supplied most of the silvers. Preeti Pal won the women’s 100m T35, Akira Banothu the men’s 400m T35/T38, Manjeet the men’s F12/F13 javelin, and Bhagyashri Jadhav the women’s F34 shot put. In the pool, Ravi Karthik Budigina took silver in the men’s 100m backstroke S13. Kasthuri Rajamani added a powerlifting silver in the women’s 67kg category.
In archery, Sheetal Devi and Payal Nag settled for silver in the women’s compound doubles after a 141-150 loss in the final.
Bronze Medallists
The bronze column was long and varied. Anubhav Choudhary (men’s 100m T35), Rakeshbhai Bhatt (men’s 100m T37) and Pranav Desai (men’s 100m T64) all reached the podium on the track. Sukhchain won the men’s F55 javelin, Ravi Rongali the men’s F40 shot put, and Karamjyoti the women’s F55 discus. Himanshu Nandal (men’s 100m breaststroke SB11) and Rohit Kumar (men’s 100m breaststroke SB4) added bronzes in the pool. Haney (men’s F37 discus) and Shailesh Kumar (men’s long jump T42/T61/T63) also finished third.
Near Misses
Shyam Sunder Swami and Toman Kumar lost the compound men’s doubles bronze match 153-154 to China, and Sujith Mandalamkunnath finished sixth in the T13 long jump. Alphia James and Pallavi K took bronze in the women’s WH1-WH2 badminton doubles.
India are level with Thailand on 62 medals and on gold, behind Korea in fourth. China lead the table with 107 golds.