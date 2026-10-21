Asian Para Games 2026: Simran Scripts History With Second Gold, Sets Games Record In 100m T12

Simran won the women’s 100m T12 gold at the Asian Para Games in Nagoya with a Games-record 12.02 seconds
The Indian sprinter had also claimed the 200m gold on Tuesday, completing a sprint double at the Games
Iran’s Hajar Safarzadeh took silver in 12.30 seconds, while Indonesia’s Made Ni Putri won bronze in 12.51 seconds
Simran Sharma won her second gold medal at the Asian Para Games on Wednesday, taking the women's 100m T12 title in Nagoya with a Games-record 12.02 seconds. PTI reported that the Indian sprinter had secured the 200m gold with another Games record on Tuesday.
The 26-year-old has now completed a sprint double at the Asian Para Games. Her latest win also adds to the bronze medal she won at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.
Race Results Today
Simran led from the front. She finished ahead of Iran's Hajar Safarzadeh, who took silver in 12.30 seconds. Indonesia's Made Ni Putri claimed bronze in 12.51 seconds.
The T12 class is for athletes with moderate visual impairment. Simran had also beaten Safarzadeh in the 200m final on Tuesday, when she set another Games record.
Comeback and Guide
This is a return run. Simran is on a comeback trail with her new guide Shivam after her previous guide Umar Saifi was banned for a doping violation. The Indian sprinter is 26 and had already shown her pedigree with a bronze in the 2024 Paris Paralympics.
Her two gold medals in Nagoya mark a sharp turnaround after that setback. They also underline her form in the sprint events with her new guide team in place.
Her progress has been steady. Simran had won silver medals in both her events at the 2023 Hangzhou edition of the Games. The two gold medals in Nagoya show she has gone one better in both races this time.