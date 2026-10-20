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Asian Para Games 2026: Simran Sharma Wins Gold, Tejalben Damor Bags Bronze In Women’s 200m T12

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
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India’s Simran Sharma won gold in the women’s 200m T12 event at the Asian Para Games 2026, clocking 24.80 seconds. Iran’s Hajar Safarzadeh claimed silver in 25.02 seconds, while India’s Tejalben Damor secured bronze with a personal best of 25.23 seconds

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Simran Sharma Gold Tejalben Damor Bronze Asian Para Games Womens 200m T12 India Double Podium
Asian Para Games 2026: Simran Sharma Wins Gold, Tejalben Damor Bags Bronze In Women’s 200m T12 Photo: PCI
Summary of this article

  • Simran Sharma won gold in the women’s 200m T12 event at the Asian Para Games 2026, clocking 24.80 seconds

  • Iran’s Hajar Safarzadeh claimed silver with a timing of 25.02 seconds

  • India’s Tejalben Damor secured bronze in 25.23 seconds, recording a personal best (PB)

India’s Simran Sharma clinched the gold medal in the women’s 200m T12 event at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games 2026 on Tuesday, leading a strong Indian showing as compatriot Tejalben Damor finished third to claim bronze.

Simran clocked 24.80 seconds to secure the top spot in the final, finishing ahead of Iran’s Hajar Safarzadeh, who took silver with a timing of 25.02 seconds.

The Indian sprinter maintained her lead over the field to finish first and add another gold medal to India’s campaign at the continental para-sport event.

Damor ensured a second Indian athlete made the podium, completing the race in 25.23 seconds. Her performance earned her the bronze medal and a personal best (PB), making it a successful outing for the Indian contingent in the event.

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China’s Yaqin Shen finished fourth with a time of 26.49 seconds, outside the medal positions. The final standings saw two Indian athletes among the top three, with Simran taking gold and Damor securing bronze, while Safarzadeh claimed the silver medal for Iran.

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The T12 classification in para athletics is intended for athletes with a moderate visual impairment.

Events in this category are part of the track and field programme at the Asian Para Games, which brings together athletes from across the continent.

Simran’s victory and Damor’s personal-best performance marked a notable result for India in the women’s 200m T12 competition at the Aichi-Nagoya Games.

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