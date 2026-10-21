Asian Para Games 2026 Nagoya: India Crosses 50-Medal Mark; Simran, Dilip Gavit Strike Gold

The combined result needs context. Athletes from two or more classifications can be clubbed together in one event to ensure enough participants. T46 and T47 are for athletes with upper limb impairment. T46 covers a more severe unilateral or bilateral impairment affecting the shoulder or elbow, roughly equivalent to an above-elbow amputation, while T47 applies to a less severe impairment affecting the wrist or below the elbow, roughly equivalent to a below-elbow amputation.