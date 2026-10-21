Asian Para Games 2026 Nagoya: India Crosses 50-Medal Mark; Simran, Dilip Gavit Strike Gold

India went past the 50-medal mark at the Asian Para Games in Nagoya on Wednesday
Dilip Gavit won gold in the men’s 100m T47 in 10.69 seconds
Mohammed Morssinganakath took silver in 10.72 seconds, missing gold by 0.03 seconds
India crossed the 50-medal mark at the Asian Para Games in Nagoya on Wednesday as Dilip Gavit and Simran won gold in the 100m events and Mohammed Morssinganakath added a silver in the men's race. The sprint results drove India's tally past the landmark, Times of India reported.
Gavit clinched the men's 100m T47 title in 10.69 seconds and Morssinganakath finished second in 10.72 seconds. Simran then won her second gold of the Games in the women's 100m T12 in 12.02 seconds, which also set a Games record.
The strong track showing added another lift to India's campaign in Nagoya. The day also brought a bronze from Pranav Desai in the men's 100m T64 final, as India kept adding medals across sprint events.
Gavit Edges T47 Field
It was a tight finish. Gavit took gold in 10.69 seconds, while Morssinganakath followed in 10.72 seconds and missed the top spot by just 0.03 seconds. China's Kangjun Shi, who races in T46, claimed bronze in 10.80 seconds, Times of India reported.
Morssinganakath still finished with a Games record in the T47 category. Gavit competes in the T46 classification.
The combined result needs context. Athletes from two or more classifications can be clubbed together in one event to ensure enough participants. T46 and T47 are for athletes with upper limb impairment. T46 covers a more severe unilateral or bilateral impairment affecting the shoulder or elbow, roughly equivalent to an above-elbow amputation, while T47 applies to a less severe impairment affecting the wrist or below the elbow, roughly equivalent to a below-elbow amputation.
Simran Repeats Gold
Simran struck again. The 26-year-old won her second gold medal of the Asian Para Games with a Games record 12.02 seconds in the women's 100m T12 event in Nagoya on Wednesday.
She had already won the women's 200m gold with a Games record on Tuesday. In the 100m, Iran's Hajar Safarzadeh took silver in 12.30 seconds and Indonesia's Made Ni Putri won bronze in 12.51 seconds. The T12 classification is for athletes with moderate visual impairment.
The win adds to Simran's comeback run. She won bronze at the 2024 Paris Paralympics and is working her way back with new guide Shivam after her previous guide Umar Saifi was banned for a doping violation, according to The Indian Express. At the 2023 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, Simran won silver in both the 100m and 200m.
Desai Takes Bronze
Desai added another medal. He won bronze in the men's 100m T64 final in 11.96 seconds.
Thailand's Denpoom Kotcharang took silver and finished 0.18 seconds ahead of Desai. Japan's Kengo Oshima won gold with a Games record time of 11.39 seconds.