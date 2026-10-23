India Conclude Historic Asian Para Games 2026 Campaign With Record 114 Medals, Secure Highest-Ever Tally With 30 Gold

India wrapped up its Asian Para Games campaign with a record 114 medals, including 30 gold, after a strong final-day finish in Nagoya on Friday. The agency said the total improved on India’s earlier best of 108 medals and 27 gold from Hangzhou in 2023. For the first time in these Games, para-athletics was not the leading source of golds, with shuttlers, archers and shooter Mona Agarwal helping lift the final-day tally to 30 gold, 35 silver and 49 bronze.