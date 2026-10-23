Sumit Antil Wins Gold As India Complete Podium Sweep In Javelin At Asian Para Games

For Antil, it was one more chapter in a career built on defiance. The Sonepat athlete lost his left leg below the knee in a motorbike accident in 2015, and he went on to win Paralympic gold in Tokyo with a world record 68.55m. He later defended that title in Paris, making him a two-time Paralympic champion. The world titles followed too, including gold at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships. At the previous Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, he won gold with a world record 73.29m