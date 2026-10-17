Asian Para Games 2026: From Sumit Antil To Sheetal Devi - Five Indian Athletes To Watch In Aichi-Nagoya

India will field 168 athletes across 11 disciplines at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
Sheetal Devi, Sumit Antil, Pramod Bhagat, Bhavina Patel and Avani Lekhara headline India's medal contenders
India will aim to build on its record 111-medal haul at Hangzhou 2022, where it finished fifth overall
From a world-record-breaking javelin thrower to an archer who has challenged conventional ideas about the sport, India will have several compelling medal contenders at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.
India will field 168 athletes, including 112 men and 56 women, across 11 disciplines at the Games, scheduled from October 18 to 24. Athletes from 45 nations will compete across 18 sports.
With several Paralympic champions and world champions in the squad, India will aim to build on that performance. Here are five athletes to watch.
India At Asian Para Games 2026: Five Stars To Watch As Sheetal Devi, Sumit Antil Lead Medal Hopes
Sheetal Devi (Para Archery)
She defeated defending champion Oznur Cure Girdi of Turkiye in the final at Gwangju and was named the 2025 World Archery Para Archer of the Year. In September 2026, Sheetal won individual gold at the World Archery Para Series event in Ahmedabad.
Having won individual and mixed team gold at Hangzhou 2022, she will now look to defend her continental title at Aichi-Nagoya.
Bhavina Patel (Para Table Tennis)
Bhavina Patel will serve as India's flag bearer alongside Pramod Bhagat at the opening ceremony. She won silver in women's singles at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics and followed it with gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Patel has also won two Asian Para Games medals across the 2018 and 2022 editions. With international ITTF titles and a stint at the top of the World Para rankings to her name, she will look to add another continental medal in Aichi-Nagoya.
Sumit Antil (Para Athletics)
Sumit Antil arrives in Japan after setting a new world record of 74.82m in the men's javelin throw F64 at the Indian Open International Para Athletics Championships in Bengaluru in May 2026. He surpassed his previous mark of 73.29m, set at the 2023 Asian Para Games.
The 28-year-old is a two-time Paralympic champion, having won gold at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024. He has also won three consecutive World Para Athletics Championships titles from 2023 to 2025 and will be aiming to defend his Asian crown.
Pramod Bhagat (Para Badminton)
Tokyo 2020 Paralympic gold medallist Pramod Bhagat is among India's most successful para badminton players. He has won multiple world championship titles and six Asian Para Games medals, including gold in men's singles SL3 at Jakarta 2018 and men's doubles SL3-SL4 at Hangzhou 2022.
Bhagat will compete in three events in Aichi-Nagoya. Known for his experience and tactical game, he will look to add to his continental medal tally while also leading the Indian contingent as a flag bearer.
Avani Lekhara (Para Shooting)
Avani Lekhara made history at Tokyo 2020 by becoming the first Indian woman to win Paralympic gold. She claimed the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 title and also won bronze in the 50m rifle three positions, establishing herself among India's leading para shooters.
The two-time Paralympic champion won gold at the Para Shooting World Cup in Al Ain in May 2026 and bronze at the World Championships in September. She will aim to carry that form into Aichi-Nagoya and add another major international medal to her record.
Other Indian Athletes To Watch
India's wider medal challenge will include para-athletes Preeti Pal and Deepthi Jeevanji, high jumpers Nishad Kumar and Praveen Kumar, and shot putters Sachin Sarjerao Khilari and Hokato Hotozhe Sema.
In other disciplines, Paralympic silver medallist Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj and recurve archer Harvinder Singh will be among the prominent names.
Powerlifter Jhandu Kumar will also be looking to make an impact, while Sachin Chamaria and Anjali Devi will represent India in boccia as the country makes its debut in the sport at the Asian Para Games.