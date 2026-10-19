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Asian Para Games 2026: Sheetal Devi Shoots 704 To Equal World Record In Compound Archery

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

Sheetal Devi equalled the world record in the women’s compound archery ranking round at the 2026 Asian Para Games on Monday. She scored 704 out of 720 to top the standings, improve her Asian mark and set a new Asian Games record.

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Indias Sheetal Devi in action in World Archery Para Series
India's Sheetal Devi in action in World Archery Para Series
Summary of this article

  • Sheetal Devi scored 704 out of 720 to equal the world record and finish first in the women’s compound ranking round

  • The Indian para-archer improved her own Asian record of 698, set in Bangkok in March this year

  • Her score also set a new Asian Games record, bettering her previous mark of 680 from Hangzhou 2023

Sheetal Devi equalled the world record in the women’s compound archery ranking round at the 2026 Asian Para Games on Monday. She scored 704 out of a possible 720 points at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square to finish first and give India a strong start in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Turkey’s Oznur Cure is the other archer who jointly holds the world record. Devi also bettered her previous Asian record of 698, set in Bangkok, Thailand, in March this year, by six points.

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She scored 352 points in each half of the qualification round. Her card included 32 Xs and 25 10s, a level of consistency that lifted her to the top of the standings.

The round also produced a new Asian Games record. She went past her previous mark of 680 points, which she had set in Hangzhou in 2023.

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India's Sheetal Devi in action in World Archery Para Series - null

Payal Nag also delivered a strong round. The Indian archer scored 675 points to finish joint fifth in the qualification standings.

She recorded 12 Xs and 20 10s. Payal shot 334 in the first half and improved to 341 in the second half.

India topped the Para compound women’s doubles ranking round as well. Sheetal and Payal combined for 1,379 points, with Sheetal scoring 704 and Payal adding 675.

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