Asian para games 2026 sheetal devi swati chaudhary to fight for gold in para archery

Asian Para Games 2026: Sheetal Devi, Swati Chaudhary To Fight For Gold In Para Archery

P PTI Curated by: Minal Tomar Published at: 20 October 2026 12:05 pm

India are assured of two para archery medals at the Asian Para Games 2026 as Sheetal Devi and Swati Chaudhary enter the finals of the women's compound and W1 events, respectively

P PTI Curated by: Minal Tomar Published at: 20 October 2026 12:05 pm

Indian para archer Sheetal Devi takes aim during the World Archery Para Series 2026 at the Sabarmati Riverfront, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The five-day tournament is being held from September 5 to 9. Photo: PTI