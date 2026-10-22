Asian Para Games 2026: Sheetal Devi, Toman Kumar Strike Gold In Compound Mixed Team Event

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
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Sheetal Devi and Toman Kumar won gold in the compound mixed team event at the Asian Para Games 2026, defeating Indonesia 151-148 in the final at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square

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Asian Para Games 2026: Sheetal Devi, Toman Kumar Strike Gold In Compound Mixed Team Event
Sheetal Devi is the reigning world compound para archery champion. Photo: X/Sheetal Devi
Summary of this article

  • Sheetal Devi and Toman Kumar won gold in the compound mixed team event at the Asian Para Games 2026, defeating Indonesia 151-148

  • The Indian duo set a world record in the qualification round with 1,402 points, surpassing the previous mark by two points

  • India maintained its lead through the final at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square to secure the title

India’s Sheetal Devi and Toman Kumar clinched gold in the compound mixed team event at the Asian Para Games 2026, defeating Indonesia’s Teodora Audi Ayudia Ferelly and Ken Swagumilang 151-148 in the final at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square on Thursday.

The Indian duo, who topped the qualification round with a world-record score, maintained their advantage through the final to secure a three-point victory.

Their performance capped an impressive campaign in which they had combined for 1,402 points in qualification, surpassing the previous world record by two points.

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Sheetal and Toman began strongly, edging the opening end 38-37 to establish a one-point lead. They extended their advantage in the second end, scoring 39 points to Indonesia’s 36 to move ahead 77-73 at the halfway stage.

The Indonesian pair responded in the third end, outscoring the Indians by a point. However, Sheetal and Toman retained a three-point cushion heading into the final end, keeping themselves in control of the contest.

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Both teams scored 38 points in the fourth end, leaving the margin unchanged. India finished with 151 points against Indonesia’s 148 to seal the gold medal in the compound mixed team final.

The victory followed the Indian pair’s outstanding performance in the qualification round, where their combined score of 1,402 set a new world record. They carried that form into the medal round to finish on top of the podium.

Sheetal, who was born without arms, has developed a distinctive technique to compete in para archery. She uses her feet and legs to position the compound bow, while relying on her shoulder and jaw to draw and release the string.

The gold medal adds to India’s campaign at the Asian Para Games 2026, with Sheetal and Toman delivering a composed performance under pressure to secure the compound mixed team title.

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