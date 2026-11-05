Narendra Modi Hails India’s Para Athletes After Record 114-Medal Asian Para Games Haul, Sets Sights On LA 2028 | Watch

Narendra Modi met India’s para-athletes at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi on Thursday
India finished fourth at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya with a record 114 medals
The campaign included 30 gold, 35 silver and 49 bronze, along with five world records and nine Asian records
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed India’s para-athletes for their record 2026 Asian Para Games campaign and urged them to turn it into a springboard for the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics. Interacting with medal winners at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi, he called their achievements and struggles an inspiration for the country.
India finished fourth overall at the Aichi-Nagoya Games in Japan with 114 medals — 30 gold, 35 silver and 49 bronze. The haul came from 97 para-athletes and marked the country’s best campaign at the Asian Para Games.
“Your magnificent performance shows that India is emerging as a great power in the world of sports. You have not only won medals, but you have also won the hearts of millions of Indians,” Modi said.
“Your struggles and your achievements inspire every Indian. Earlier, parents were scared of supporting their kids in sporting careers. People would say nothing can be done about this system which did not support talent but just as you did not give up, we also stayed focussed on our goals,” he added.
Record Medal Haul
The scale stood out.
Modi recalled that India had won only 14 medals, including one gold, at the 2010 edition. The jump to 114 medals in 2026 underlined how sharply the country’s para-sport results have improved.
The latest campaign also produced five world records, nine Asian records and podium sweeps by Indian athletes in four events. In a post on X, Modi highlighted the rise from 14 medals in 2010 to 114 in 2026 and described it as a reflection of the immense talent and potential of the country’s para-athletes.
He also pointed to the depth in the squad. Of the 61 debutants in the contingent, 36 returned with medals.
Athletes And Records
Several medal winners attended.
Double gold medallists, including armless archer Sheetal Devi and visually impaired sprinter Simran, attended the interaction. The athletes presented gifts to the Prime Minister, who was also seen feeding sweets to some of them.
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of State for Sports Raksha Khadse were present at the event. Modi praised India’s competitiveness across archery, athletics, shooting, swimming, table tennis, badminton, judo and powerlifting.
He stressed the mix of experience and new talent in the squad. Modi noted that 61 members of the contingent were making their Asian Para Games debut.
One moment drew special attention. Modi mentioned javelin thrower Rinku Hooda, who dedicated his gold medal to his mother, who had died a couple of months before the Games. Rinku had lost his left arm in an accident as a young boy.
“You made the entire country emotional at that moment,” Modi told him.
Women And Future
Women drove a large part of the success.
Modi underlined that 34 of the 56 female athletes in the contingent won medals. In his post on X, he wrote: “Our athletes have shown that no dream is too big and no challenge too great when there is determination.”
He also pitched a wider sporting push. Modi referred to a sports goods manufacturing scheme worth more than Rs 1,800 crore and wrote: “Now, if you have the talent, India will support you and cheer for you. Come, play and shine!”
He then set the next target. “You should use this success as a launch pad for bigger goals. The next goal of India and most of you is Los Angeles 2028. Our goal is to have as many Indian players in LA 2028 as possible and win as many medals as possible. Celebrate this moment and start preparing for the future,” he said.