Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal Walkout: What Happened Weeks Before His International Retirement?

Cristiano Ronaldo retired from international football following a public dispute and fallout with manager Jorge Jesus
The tension peaked in September 2026 after Ronaldo was benched against Norway and subsequently left the national team camp
Though unacknowledged in his farewell video, the friction with the coaching staff effectively forced his sudden retirement
Cristiano Ronaldo has retired from international football. The 41-year-old announced the decision on Thursday 5 November in a video of nearly five minutes, ending a Portugal career that began in 2003. The farewell was emotional, but it followed a bitter and very public dispute. His announcement came after a falling out with head coach Jorge Jesus during the previous international break.
The Fallout
The trouble began in September. Ronaldo started Portugal’s Nations League opener against Wales, missed a string of chances, had a goal ruled out by VAR and was substituted in the 67th minute. Before that match, he had already hinted at tension over his role. “If he doesn’t count on me, I can leave today,” he said
The flashpoint was the match against Norway. Ronaldo was an unused substitute in a 2-1 win, and Gonçalo Ramos, his replacement in the squad, scored. Reports said he walked down the tunnel rather than join teammates in thanking the travelling supporters, then trained separately in the gym.
Two days later, Jesus addressed the reports. He insisted there had been no incident and said no player would ever make a decision for him. One account suggested Ronaldo felt the press conference did not match what the two had agreed. According to that version, the coach was meant to make clear that his reduced role had been planned and that he had not demanded to play.
Ronaldo's Response
Ronaldo’s response came within hours. He announced on Instagram that, after the press conference and a conversation with the Portuguese federation president, he had decided to leave camp. He promised to explain his reasons to the Portuguese people in due course.
The fallout spread quickly. Jesus and federation president Pedro Proença reportedly went to Copenhagen airport to persuade him to stay, but failed, and Prime Minister Luís Montenegro called Jesus afterwards. Marca reported that Ronaldo flew to Madrid on a private jet, and Rafael Leão wore the number seven shirt against Denmark.
Walking Away
While Ronaldo framed his official farewell around returning the jersey to the future and leaving behind a legacy built on pride, the unceremonious rift in September made it clear that the end arrived sooner than planned.
Although he avoided addressing the fallout directly in his five-minute announcement, the breakdown in his relationship with Jorge Jesus and the benching against Norway proved to be the ultimate tipping point.
It was a friction-filled conclusion that forced a sudden curtain call on a 23-year journey, ensuring his international story ended not with a planned, graceful exit, but in the wake of an irreversible rupture.