Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal Walkout: What Happened Weeks Before His International Retirement?

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football at 41, bringing an end to a 23-year Portugal career following a high-profile fallout with head coach Jorge Jesus

image Prefer on Google
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Retirement Fallout Coach Jorge Jesus
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (7) reacts after the end of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Portugal and Spain in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Monday, July 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jessica Tobias
Summary of this article

  • Cristiano Ronaldo retired from international football following a public dispute and fallout with manager Jorge Jesus

  • The tension peaked in September 2026 after Ronaldo was benched against Norway and subsequently left the national team camp

  • Though unacknowledged in his farewell video, the friction with the coaching staff effectively forced his sudden retirement

Cristiano Ronaldo has retired from international football. The 41-year-old announced the decision on Thursday 5 November in a video of nearly five minutes, ending a Portugal career that began in 2003. The farewell was emotional, but it followed a bitter and very public dispute. His announcement came after a falling out with head coach Jorge Jesus during the previous international break.

The Fallout

The trouble began in September. Ronaldo started Portugal’s Nations League opener against Wales, missed a string of chances, had a goal ruled out by VAR and was substituted in the 67th minute. Before that match, he had already hinted at tension over his role. “If he doesn’t count on me, I can leave today,” he said

The flashpoint was the match against Norway. Ronaldo was an unused substitute in a 2-1 win, and Gonçalo Ramos, his replacement in the squad, scored. Reports said he walked down the tunnel rather than join teammates in thanking the travelling supporters, then trained separately in the gym.

Related Content
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, wearing a wedding band, claps his hands during warmup before the Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Wales in Lisbon. - AP Photo/Armando Franca
Cristiano Ronaldo announced his retirement from international football on Thursday. - | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo prepares to kick a penalty during a round of sixteen match between Portugal and Slovenia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, July 1, 2024. - | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader, File
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the pitch after the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Portugal and Spain in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas. - Julio Cortez/AP Photo

Two days later, Jesus addressed the reports. He insisted there had been no incident and said no player would ever make a decision for him. One account suggested Ronaldo felt the press conference did not match what the two had agreed. According to that version, the coach was meant to make clear that his reduced role had been planned and that he had not demanded to play.

Ronaldo's Response

Ronaldo’s response came within hours. He announced on Instagram that, after the press conference and a conversation with the Portuguese federation president, he had decided to leave camp. He promised to explain his reasons to the Portuguese people in due course.

The fallout spread quickly. Jesus and federation president Pedro Proença reportedly went to Copenhagen airport to persuade him to stay, but failed, and Prime Minister Luís Montenegro called Jesus afterwards. Marca reported that Ronaldo flew to Madrid on a private jet, and Rafael Leão wore the number seven shirt against Denmark.

Walking Away

While Ronaldo framed his official farewell around returning the jersey to the future and leaving behind a legacy built on pride, the unceremonious rift in September made it clear that the end arrived sooner than planned.

Although he avoided addressing the fallout directly in his five-minute announcement, the breakdown in his relationship with Jorge Jesus and the benching against Norway proved to be the ultimate tipping point.

It was a friction-filled conclusion that forced a sudden curtain call on a 23-year journey, ensuring his international story ended not with a planned, graceful exit, but in the wake of an irreversible rupture.

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories