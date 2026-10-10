Cristiano Ronaldo Suspended! Portuguese Football Federation Takes Big Step Against Superstar Footballer

Cristiano Ronaldo has been provisionally suspended by the Portuguese Football Federation after disciplinary proceedings were opened
The case follows his departure from Portugal’s national team camp before the Nations League match against Denmark
Ronaldo left after a dispute with head coach Jorge Jesus, following his omission from the starting line-up against Norway
Cristiano Ronaldo has been placed under a provisional ban by the Portuguese Football Federation after it opened disciplinary proceedings over his exit from the national team camp. The federation has not announced a final sanction, and the case file will stay private until the inquiry is complete.
Ronaldo, 41, left the Portugal squad before its Nations League match against Denmark after a dispute with head coach Jorge Jesus. The row followed Ronaldo being left on the bench against Norway. Ronaldo then accused Jesus of breaking promises over his playing time.
He later apologised to teammates and supporters. Ronaldo admitted he should not have left the camp and asked the federation to punish him for his actions. Earlier this week, he also said he would accept whatever sanction was imposed while insisting he still wanted to play for Portugal.
Federation Case Details
The FPF confirmed on Saturday that it had opened disciplinary proceedings against Ronaldo and referred the case to its Disciplinary Investigation Commission.
"Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro, following a decision by the Non-Professional Section on October 9, 2026," the federation said in a statement.
The FPF added that Ronaldo had first been placed under an automatic provisional suspension before a further suspension was imposed. It also designated the case as "urgent".
Ronaldo Returns Scoring
Ronaldo returned to club action on Friday. He scored the opening goal as Al Nassr beat Diriyah 3-0 in the Saudi Pro League after his contentious international break.
The move began with Kingsley Coman. His shot from outside the area was blocked by goalkeeper Waleed Abdullah and Ronaldo fired in the rebound from close range.
The goal was the 980th of Ronaldo’s career. The win left the defending champions level on points with leader Al Qadsiah, but behind on goal difference after the eighth round.
Earlier Public Comments
Ronaldo had already accepted the possibility of punishment. Earlier this week, he said he would accept whatever sanction was imposed.
He also made clear he still wants to represent Portugal despite the disciplinary case and his walkout from the national team camp.