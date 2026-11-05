Leave Football Before It Leaves You; Cristiano Ronaldo's Retirement Shows He Realised It A Bit Too Late

Cristiano Ronaldo defined Portuguese football, delivering 146 goals and three major trophies across an iconic 23-year international career
A gradual physical decline and a disappointing 2026 World Cup exit exposed his struggle to adapt to an evolving national side
His inevitable retirement followed a public fall-out with head coach Jorge Jesus after losing his guaranteed place in the starting XI
Cristiano Ronaldo said goodbye the way he did most things: on his own terms, in a video of his own making, with the whole world watching. He announced his retirement from Portugal on 5 November, captioning the message “Portugal will always be in me.” It was a dignified farewell. To many who followed his final years, though, it came a few years too late.
Placing Portugal In World Map
It is worth remembering how much he gave before that. Portugal was once a country of lovely near-misses, with Eusébio as its great emblem since the 1960s. Ronaldo spent two decades chasing that legacy and then going past it. At the 2026 World Cup, he passed Eusébio as Portugal’s all-time leading World Cup scorer.
He also did what no diplomat or tourism campaign could, putting a nation of ten million people on every map. Children who could not find Portugal on a globe knew the shirt, the number and the celebration.
The First Glory
Ronaldo was the ultimate tournament guarantor for Portugal, scoring an astounding 82 of his 146 international goals during qualifying campaigns alone. Time and again, he single-handedly dragged his nation through high-pressure knockout rounds, playoff ties, and grueling qualification groups to ensure Portugal never missed a major international tournament during his 23-year tenure.
His relentless scoring rate in qualifiers took Portugal from a team that frequently struggled to qualify for major tournaments into a permanent fixture on the world stage.
That qualification dominance ultimately bore fruit in tangible glory, transforming Portugal into champions on the big stage. At Euro 2016, despite suffering a tragic early injury in the final against France, an impassioned Ronaldo famously patrolled the touchline alongside coach Fernando Santos, barking instructions and willing his teammates forward until Éder struck in extra time to seal the country’s first-ever major international trophy.
He followed that historic crowning by captaining Portugal to two further international titles, lifting the UEFA Nations League trophies in both 2019 and 2025 to solidify his legacy as the defining figure of Portuguese football's greatest era.
Fall Of The Star
The decline began quietly. After leaving Real Madrid in 2018, the explosive runs and the effortless dribbling faded a little each season. He adapted, became a finisher and lived off the penalty area, and the goals covered the cracks. But the drop never stopped.
Qatar 2022 was the first real warning. Fernando Santos left him on the bench for the round of 16, the first time since 2008 that he had not started a major tournament game, and Gonçalo Ramos scored a hat-trick in his place. Portugal then lost to Morocco in the quarter-finals. Ronaldo refused to read the signs.
The Room That Was Not Read
By 2026, they were harder to dismiss. He finished the tournament as Portugal’s top scorer with three goals, yet the numbers around those goals told another story. Opta noted that he was the only forward to play 500 minutes across the 2022 and 2026 tournaments without a successful dribble, and that he had taken 17 shots without setting up a single chance for a teammate.
Portugal lost to Spain in the last 16 courtesy of a stoppage-time Mikel Merino goal, and Ronaldo’s final campaign ended in tears. The man on the pitch was no longer the Ronaldo the world knew. He admitted afterwards that he had considered retiring.
A Rejected Return
He didn’t. He came back for the next camp, expecting the old arrangement to hold. It didn’t. He was left on the bench against Norway and walked out of camp after a dispute with Jorge Jesus, who insisted no player would ever make decisions for him. The row was less about one match than about a changed world.
His old dressing room had Deco, Nani and Quaresma, players who built a team around a superstar. Today’s squad has Vitinha, Nuno Mendes and Bruno Fernandes, stars in their own right. Mendes was among the scorers when Portugal beat Uzbekistan 5-0 at the World Cup. These are players who want a teammate who complements them, not a talisman they are expected to chase.
Great careers seldom end at the perfect moment. Ronaldo’s lesson is that the game keeps moving, even for him, and that the most gracious exit is usually the one you take before you are asked to.