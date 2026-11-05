"There have been a lot of changes. Badminton as a sport has evolved significantly over the years. Back then, the game was more attack-oriented, with a greater emphasis on aggressive play. But now, it’s more about longer rallies, patience and being able to sustain the intensity on court. And with the proposed 15-point format coming in next year, the game is going to change even further. So, we have to adapt accordingly, and I think we’re gradually getting there. But, yeah, badminton has definitely evolved as a sport, and I’m happy that I’ve been able to compete against players from the earlier generation as well as the current one".