PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young Live Streaming, French Open 2026 Final: H2H, When And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

PV Sindhu faces world No. 1 An Se Young in the French Open 2026 women's singles final on Sunday
Sindhu defeated Hina Akechi in three games to reach the final, while An beat Nozomi Okuhara in straight games
The final starts at 3:30 PM IST, with live streaming available on FanCode for Indian fans
PV Sindhu will face world No. 1 An Se Young in the French Open 2026 women's singles final on Sunday, October 25, as the Indian looks to end her winless run against the South Korean and claim her second title of the season.
Sindhu reached the final with a 21-10, 20-22, 21-16 win over Japan's Hina Akechi. An defeated compatriot Nozomi Okuhara 21-12, 21-19 to book her place in the title clash.
Sindhu won the Japan Open in July, her first BWF title since December 2024. A victory in Paris would give her multiple titles in a calendar year for the first time since 2022.
An, meanwhile, has enjoyed a dominant season, entering the final with a 65-1 win-loss record and a 49-match winning streak.
PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young: Head-To-Head
An Se Young holds a perfect 10-0 head-to-head record against PV Sindhu. The Indian's only game win against the South Korean came at the 2023 Badminton Asia Championships, where she took the opening game before losing 18-21, 21-5, 21-9.
PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, French Open 2026 Final: Live Streaming
When is the PV Sindhu vs An Se Young, French Open 2026 women's singles final?
The French Open 2026 women's singles final between PV Sindhu and An Se Young is scheduled for Sunday, October 25, at 3:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the live streaming of PV Sindhu vs An Se Young, French Open 2026 women's singles final?
For Indian fans, the PV Sindhu vs An Se Young French Open 2026 final will be streamed live on FanCode.