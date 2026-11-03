SAI Denies Funds Over Deadline Miss: Indian Shuttlers Left To Pay Own Way Due To Financial Setback

She said she chose to play on and find a way through the problem. “But at that point, I couldn't really decide that if there was no funding, I wouldn't play. For me, the priority was to participate and focus on what I needed to do, how I needed to play my matches and keep on improving. Obviously, it was surprising that we couldn't get the funding, whatever the reason may have been. I managed the funding on my own a bit and OGQ (Olympic Gold Quest, her backers) also helped me in this,” Sindhu said.