Chinmay Sutar Breaks 123-Year-Old World Record With Historic Ranji Trophy Start

Chinmay Sutar scored 659 runs in his first four first-class innings, setting a new world record
Sutar smashed an unbeaten 400 against Nagaland in the Ranji Trophy
The Mizoram batter surpassed the previous record associated with William Ponsford
Indian domestic cricket has witnessed a remarkable batting achievement, with Chinmay Sutar making headlines for his sensational start to first-class cricket. Representing Mizoram in the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy season, the Mumbai-born batter has rewritten a record that had stood for more than a century.
The 29-year-old's incredible run of scores has put him in the spotlight, transforming what began as a promising domestic opportunity into a historic breakthrough. His extraordinary performances have also underlined the importance of persistence and making the most of opportunities in Indian cricket.
Chinmay Sutar Surpasses William Ponsford's 123-Year-Old Record
Sutar has amassed 659 runs in his first four first-class innings, surpassing the previous benchmark associated with Australian cricket legend William Ponsford.
The Mizoram batter's opening four innings comprised scores of 35 and 99 against Manipur, an unbeaten 400 against Nagaland, and 125 against Meghalaya. This remarkable sequence helped him establish a new record for the most runs scored across a batter's first four first-class innings.
From Missing a Century to Scoring a Historic 400
One of the most fascinating parts of Sutar's journey is how quickly his fortunes changed. He narrowly missed a century on his first-class debut, getting run out for 99 against Manipur. However, he responded in spectacular fashion in the following match against Nagaland.
Sutar smashed 400 not out off 517 deliveries, including 46 boundaries and seven sixes, helping Mizoram declare at 581/9. He also surpassed Prithvi Shaw's 379 to register the second-highest individual score in Ranji Trophy history.
His marathon innings was supported by an unbeaten last-wicket partnership with Lalrempuia Chhakchhuak, who contributed 14 runs off 76 balls. Their stand helped Sutar complete his quadruple century.
The achievement also made Sutar only the second batter to score 400 in Ranji Trophy history, following Bhausaheb Nimbalkar's unbeaten 443 in 1948-49.
Having previously represented Mumbai in domestic cricket, Sutar has made a stunning impression after moving to Mizoram. His early-season exploits have now established him as one of the most talked-about names in India's domestic circuit.