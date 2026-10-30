Delhi Smash World Record With Highest Total In Women's Domestic T20 Cricket

Delhi set a world record with 262/6 against Hyderabad in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy
Tanisha Singh smashed 119 off 47 balls to power Delhi to the record total
Delhi bowled Hyderabad out for 154/8 to win by 108 runs, surpassing Goa’s previous record of 257/2 against Arunachal Pradesh in 2019-20
Delhi on Thursday set a world record for the highest innings total in women's domestic T20 matches, scoring 262 for 6 against Hyderabad in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy.
Opting to bat, Delhi rode on opening batter Tanisha Singh's 119 off just 47 balls to post 262 for 6. They then restricted Hyderabad to 154/8 to notch a 108-run win.
Delhi broke the previous record held by Goa, who had scored 257 for 2 against Arunachal Pradesh in 2019-20.
Delhi's total was the 11th highest overall in women's T20s, the top 10 scores being from women's T20Is.
Tanisha's 38-ball century also became the joint third-quickest recorded hundred in women's T20s, behind Kiran Navgire (34 balls) and Sophie Devine (36), and level with Deandra Dottin, who did it against South Africa in 2010.
The 23-year-old Tanisha struck 25 fours and a six during her scintillating knock.
Tanisha and out-of-favour India international Priya Punia put on a 160-run stand in just 66 balls for the second wicket to lay the foundation of the world record total.
Sumiti Soni was the most successful bowler for Delhi with three wickets for 28 runs with Hyderabad losing the way after a promising run chase of 263.