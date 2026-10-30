Delhi Smash World Record With Highest Total In Women's Domestic T20 Cricket

P
PTI
Published at:

Delhi set a world record for the highest innings total in women’s domestic T20 cricket, scoring 262/6 against Hyderabad in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, powered by Tanisha Singh’s 119 off 47 balls

image Prefer on Google
Delhi Smash World Record With Highest Total In Womens Domestic T20 Cricket
Tanisha Singh smashed 119 off 47 balls as Delhi set a record first-innings total in Women's domestic T20s. Photo: Instagram/@tanishasingh046)
Summary of this article

  • Delhi set a world record with 262/6 against Hyderabad in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy

  • Tanisha Singh smashed 119 off 47 balls to power Delhi to the record total

  • Delhi bowled Hyderabad out for 154/8 to win by 108 runs, surpassing Goa’s previous record of 257/2 against Arunachal Pradesh in 2019-20

Delhi on Thursday set a world record for the highest innings total in women's domestic T20 matches, scoring 262 for 6 against Hyderabad in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy.

Opting to bat, Delhi rode on opening batter Tanisha Singh's 119 off just 47 balls to post 262 for 6. They then restricted Hyderabad to 154/8 to notch a 108-run win.

Delhi broke the previous record held by Goa, who had scored 257 for 2 against Arunachal Pradesh in 2019-20.

Delhi's total was the 11th highest overall in women's T20s, the top 10 scores being from women's T20Is.

Tanisha's 38-ball century also became the joint third-quickest recorded hundred in women's T20s, behind Kiran Navgire (34 balls) and Sophie Devine (36), and level with Deandra Dottin, who did it against South Africa in 2010.

The 23-year-old Tanisha struck 25 fours and a six during her scintillating knock.

Tanisha and out-of-favour India international Priya Punia put on a 160-run stand in just 66 balls for the second wicket to lay the foundation of the world record total.

Related Content
India's Tilak Varma takes the catch to get Zimbabwe's Dion Myers during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Zimbabwe in Chennai, India. - | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
India's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the fifth T20 cricket match between India and West Indies in Bengaluru, India, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. - Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar wants to play Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the 1st T20I against England on Wednesday, July 1. - File
Abhishek Sharma in action during India vs West Indies 3rd T20I 2026. - BCCI/X

Sumiti Soni was the most successful bowler for Delhi with three wickets for 28 runs with Hyderabad losing the way after a promising run chase of 263.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories