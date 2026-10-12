Sunil Gavaskar has called for separate categories for men’s T20I records involving Associate nations, citing differences in playing standards
He believes records set against weaker opposition should not be directly compared with those achieved against full-member teams
Gavaskar also questioned Dipendra Singh Airee’s nine-ball fifty against Mongolia, which broke Yuvraj Singh’s record for the fastest T20I half-century
Sunil Gavaskar has called for a separate classification system for men’s T20 International records, arguing that performances against Associate nations should not automatically be compared with those achieved in matches involving established cricketing teams.
The former India captain has proposed a division-based model, similar to football, to account for the differences in standards across international cricket.
The debate has gained attention following Mongolia’s recent collapse for 13 runs in a men’s T20I. However, the innings was not the lowest in the format’s history. Ivory Coast hold that record after being dismissed for just seven runs in 7.3 overs.
Several other major men’s T20I records also belong to Associate nations. Zimbabwe posted the highest team total of 344/4 against Gambia and registered the biggest victory by runs in the same match, winning by 290 runs.
Bhutan’s Sonam Yeshey holds the record for the best bowling figures, having claimed 8/7 against Myanmar. Spain, meanwhile, recorded 24 consecutive victories between February 2023 and August 2026, the longest winning streak in men’s T20I cricket.
These achievements have prompted Gavaskar to question whether records from matches involving teams with vastly different levels of experience should carry the same statistical standing.
In his column for Mid-Day, he drew a comparison with football leagues, where teams compete in different divisions.
“In the football leagues there are divisions where there’s a promotion and relegation at the end of a season. So whatever records are set they are mentioned as being in the Divisions, in which they have been achieved in," Gavaskar wrote.
He proposed introducing a similar structure in cricket, under which matches could be classified according to the level of the participating teams.
“Maybe something similar should be thought of where depending on the division in which countries are playing the differentiation is clear to everybody. So even while full member countries and those Associate member countries, who qualify for the ICC World cup, can be called internationals when they play against each other, maybe for the others it can be called Division A international or Division B international," he added.
Sunil Gavaskar Questions Comparisons Between T20I Records
Gavaskar believes the difference in the quality of opposition can have a considerable impact on individual statistics, particularly bowling figures against teams that struggle to compete with stronger opponents.
“When a team is dismissed for such paltry scores, the bowler’s stats can only be bettered when the emerging ICC Associate member countries play against each other. To equate it with the stats when full member country teams play against each other is simply not fair," he wrote.
He also argued that the current system could leave records dominated by players who remain relatively unknown to the wider cricketing audience because their achievements have come against less competitive opposition.
“The glaring difference in standards means that records will belong to players who most of the cricketing world has never heard of before and perhaps likely to never hear of again," he added.
Yuvraj Singh's Fastest Fifty Record Raises Questions
The debate extends to the record for the fastest half-century in men’s T20Is, previously held by India’s Yuvraj Singh. He reached the milestone in 12 deliveries against England before Nepal’s Dipendra Singh Airee broke the record with a nine-ball fifty against Mongolia.
Gavaskar questioned whether such achievements should be viewed in the same way when the opposition varies significantly in quality.
His argument does not dispute Nepal’s progress in international cricket but highlights the difference between competing against established teams and facing less experienced Associate sides.
“Make no mistake, Nepal is making rapid strides as we saw in the T20 World Cup in India earlier in the year when they almost beat England. So, it’s no surprise when its batters and bowlers pulverise the other Associate country teams. But should that count for a record?" he wrote.
The former India captain’s proposal centres on adding context to international statistics through separate categories based on the level of competition.