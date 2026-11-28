No Calm Commentator? Gavaskar’s Angry Reaction To KL Rahul’s Fielding Error Caught On Camera | Watch

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar 28 November 2026 2:30 pm Published at: 28 November 2026 2:28 pm Updated on:

Sunil Gavaskar's furious reaction to India's repeated fielding lapses during the second Test against New Zealand went viral, as the hosts took control with a 240-run lead. Despite Akash Deep's five-wicket haul, India struggled with the bat and finished Day 2 at 116/6

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar 28 November 2026 2:30 pm Published at: 28 November 2026 2:28 pm Updated on:

Sunil Gavaskar's furious reaction to India's repeated fielding lapses during the second Test against. Photo: Screengrab

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