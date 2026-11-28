Sunil Gavaskar was visibly furious with India's repeated fielding lapses, and his animated reaction to a missed catch off Akash Deep's bowling went viral
Akash Deep claimed 5/99, but dropped catches allowed New Zealand to post 356 in their first innings
India slumped to 116/6 at stumps on Day 2, trailing New Zealand by 240 runs
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was left visibly frustrated by India's fielding lapses during the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch, with his animated reaction during commentary becoming a talking point on social media.
India's fielders missed several opportunities during New Zealand's first innings, allowing the hosts to build a substantial total of 356.
Gavaskar repeatedly pointed out that the Indian fielders could have positioned themselves a few steps closer to the bat to improve their chances of completing catches.
One such instance came when Akash Deep induced an outside edge off Nathan Smith, but the ball fell agonisingly short of KL Rahul at second slip. Gavaskar was visibly furious with the missed opportunity, and footage of his animated reaction has since attracted attention on social media.
The fielding errors proved particularly costly for Akash Deep, who claimed five wickets for 99 runs. Jasprit Bumrah, meanwhile, went wicketless in his 26 overs as New Zealand's lower order added 110 runs for the final five wickets.
India's troubles continued with the bat. Matt Henry dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck in the opening over before Kyle Jamieson removed Devdutt Padikkal and Shubman Gill. Jacob Duffy then struck twice to send back Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul.
India eventually reached stumps at 116/6, trailing New Zealand by 240 runs with Dhruv Jurel unbeaten on seven. Washington Sundar was the final batter dismissed, falling to Nathan Smith off the last ball of the day.