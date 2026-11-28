11 Indian Bowlers Who Took 5-Fors In New Zealand

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Deepak Joshi 28 November 2026 1:35 pm Published at: 28 November 2026 10:08 am Updated on:

Indian bowlers have enjoyed several memorable performances on New Zealand soil, with some of the country's finest names making their mark in Test cricket. From legendary spinners such as Bishan Singh Bedi, Erapalli Prasanna and Bhagwath Chandrasekhar to pace greats like Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma and Javagal Srinath, the list celebrates India's bowling excellence overseas. The latest addition is Akash Deep, who produced an impressive five-wicket haul in the second Test at Christchurch, finishing with figures of 5/99. Here's a look at the Indian bowlers who have claimed five-wicket hauls in Test matches played in New Zealand.