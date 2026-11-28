Shubman Gill fumes after Tom Blundell pulls out of his stance during Gurnoor Brar's run-up
The incident follows an earlier verbal exchange between Brar and Blundell
The brief confrontation adds tension to India's battle against New Zealand's lower order
The India vs New Zealand 2nd Test witnessed a heated moment on Day 2 as Shubman Gill lost his cool after Tom Blundell pulled out of his stance just when Gurnoor Brar was about to deliver the ball. The incident came during the 108th over at Hagley Oval, adding another flashpoint to an otherwise absorbing battle between bat and ball.
Shubman Gill's Angry Reaction to Blundell's Move
Blundell, who was batting on 80, had marked his guard and appeared ready to face the delivery. However, as Gurnoor Brar approached the crease during his run-up, the New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter suddenly stepped away and abandoned his stance.
The umpire immediately called it a dead ball. Brar, who also made hihs Test debut in this match. appeared visibly frustrated and tossed the ball into the air, while Gill's reaction was considerably more animated. The Indian captain was seen mouthing words towards Blundell, seemingly unhappy with the batter's decision to pull out at the last moment.
The moment quickly caught attention, with Gill's reaction becoming a talking point among viewers. However. after drawing the first Test of the series, the players must be aiming to win this match and take the series as well.
Earlier Banter Between Gurnoor Brar and Tom Blundell
There was some context behind the tension. The exchange followed an earlier interaction between Brar and Blundell during the 104th over.
After Blundell left a good-length delivery, Brar walked towards the batter and appeared to exchange a few words. Blundell initially responded with a smile rather than getting involved in an argument.
The tension resurfaced on the next ball when Brar approached Blundell again and sarcastically clapped in front of him after the batter played a delivery towards fine leg. This time, Blundell walked towards the young Indian pacer and exchanged words.
Neither player needed to be separated, but the brief confrontation added an edge to the contest. Interestingly, Gurnoor Brar has established as one of the most aggressive pacers of the current Indian team. He was spotted giving a fiery send-off to Tim Seifert, after which he had fac a l
Blundell continued to frustrate India with his batting, building useful partnerships with Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith and Kyle Jamieson. His resistance made the exchanges even more significant as India searched for the remaining wickets.