Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score: Hasan Nawaz Helps PAK Recover
FIFTY FOR HASAN NAWAZ! He caps off the over in style with a thumping boundary! Dancing down the track to Rakibul Hasan, Nawaz gets right to the pitch of the delivery and hammers a flat drive straight back down the ground—just inches short of clearing the ropes. He raises his bat to loud applause from the dugout after steering Pakistan A's recovery.
PAK A: 111/2 (26)
Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score: Shahzaib And Hasan Rebuilds
After Ripon Mondol’s twin-wicket burst left Pakistan A wobbling at 21/2, Hasan Nawaz and Shahzaib Khan rebuilt steadily. Nawaz punished loose balls with sixes off Md Rubel and Rakibul Hasan—surviving a backward-point drop—while Khan mixed boundary slashes with brisk singles. Bangladesh A kept things tight through maidens and spin, leaving Pakistan A 64/2 after 17 overs.
PAK A: 68/2 (18)
Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score: Ripon Scalps Two In One Over
Drama on the field as Ripon Mondol grabs two in the over to put Bangladesh A right back in the contest! Disguising a full, slower off-cutter outside off, Mondol deceives Shamyl Hussain completely. Hussain leans forward to loft, loses his bottom hand, and skies a top-edge. Short cover Rakibul Hasan points late to cover-point substitute Chowdhury Md Rizwan, who dives left to pull off a fine catch—before the pair erupt into a heated shouting match over the near-collision.
PAK A: 22/2 (5)
Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score: Not A Great Start For PAK A
Ripon Mondol delivers the early breakthrough Bangladesh A were hunting for! Angling a length ball away from off stump, he draws Maaz Sadaqat down the track for a big swing. The ball catches the cue-end of the bat and balloons toward mid-wicket, where Afif Hossain settles underneath for a neat catch. Sadaqat inspects his blade in frustration as he walks back.
PAK A: 20/1 (3.1)
Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score: Shahadat Hossain Dipu's Century Helps BAN A Finish Well
Bangladesh A posted a competitive total largely thanks to a resilient unbeaten century from Shahadat Hossain Dipu, who batted from No. 3 until the end despite battling a left-arm issue. Walking off to applause from his teammates after bringing up his hundred off the penultimate delivery, Shahadat anchored the innings even as wickets tumbled at the other end.
BAN A - 232/8 (50)
Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score: Batting Side Lose Another
Brilliant work in the deep! Ahmed Daniyal digs one in short outside off, and Rakibul Hasan rocks back to pull it into the gap. Shamyl Hussain charges across to his right from deep square leg, tracks it well, and pulls off a fine tumbling catch. Rakibul stands stunned for a moment before reluctantly trudging off.
BAN A - 198/8 (47)
Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score: Once Again Two Wickets In One Over
Two in the over for Hasan Nawaz, leaving Bangladesh A in deep trouble! Bowling round the wicket, he slides a length delivery across Md Rubel outside off. Rubel pushes at it away from his body, gets a thick outside edge, and keeper Rohail Nazir takes a sharp catch behind the stumps. Bonus wickets for Pakistan A!
BAN A - 171/7 (41)
Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score: Hasan Nawaz Finds Breakthrough
Part-timer Hasan Nawaz breaks the stand! With both mid-off and a wide long-off in place, the trap works as SM Meherob picks out Pakistan A skipper Abdul Samad at close-in mid-off. Flighted full on middle, Meherob lunges forward to drive but fails to keep it down, hitting it straight to Samad.
BAN A - 170/7 (40.2)
Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score: Sufiyan Scalps Two In Two
WICKET! Sufyan Moqim is on a roll! He traps Sabbir Rahman lbw for a two-ball duck. Tossed up on a good length around middle, the delivery skids through a touch quicker with minimal turn. Sabbir shuffles across and lunges forward to defend, plays down the wrong line, and gets rapped on the pads. After a brief pause, the umpire raises the finger, with the ball projected to clip leg stump
BAN A - 118/5 (30)
Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score: Sufiyan Gets Another
Sufyan Moqim strikes! After struggling to read four straight googlies in the previous over, Afif Hossain finally falls to the wrong'un. Misjudging the turn completely, he lunges forward to defend, only for the ball to break sharply back in, brush the front pad, and clip leg stump. Moqim caps off a sharp spell right before the drinks break.
BAN A - 118/4 (29.4)
Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score: Sufiyan Provides Breakthrough
Ankon (42) tried opening his arms, only to offer a catch straight into Maaz Sadaqat's hands. Sufiyan provides the breakthrough.
BAN A: 110/3 (27.1)
Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score: Dipu Completes Fifty
Dipu completes his fifty off 61 balls. He came in when Bangladesh A were reeling at 15/2 with Ali Raza breathing fire. However, Dipu controlled the innings at one end while also maintaining the momentum.
Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score: Dipu Eyes Fifty
Abdul Samad & Co. are starting to look a bit desperate for a wicket now. Ankon and Dipu have taken quick singles and opened their arms whenever they have gotten the chance. Now the pair are beginning to threaten the Pakistan A bowlers.
BAN A: 99/2 (24)
Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score: Ankon And Dipu Put Fifty Runs Stand
Captain Abdul Samad introduced Maaz Sadaqat to break the partnership between Ankon and Dipu. However, Ankon played an inside-out shot for six in the 19th over to complete their 50-run stand for the third wicket.
BAN A 67/2 (19)
Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score: Sufiyan Gives One Run
Sufiyan Muqeem is bowling well and keeping the run rate in check. He bowled his fourth over and the match's 17th over, giving away just a single run on the last ball. Ankon and Dipu are not looking to break the shackles either, trying to build a partnership.
BAN A: 55/2 (17)
Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score: Mahidul and Shahadat Steady The Ship
Mahidul Islam Ankon and Shahadat Hossain Dipu have steadied Bangladesh A's innings after two early setbacks. The run rate is under four, but the batters have accomplished the main task, which was to avoid a collapse. Now, with all the hard work done, Ankon and Dipu will want to build on the platform with a better run rate.
BAN A: 53/2 (15 Overs)
Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score: Ali Raza Keeps Batters In Check
Ali Raza, along with Mohammad Imran Randhawa have kept the batters in check. They have not provided any loose deliveries. Meanwhile, the Bangladesh A's batters have not helped their case either, going into shell.
BAN A: 33/2 (11 Overs)
Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score: Shahadat Hossain Breaks The Shackles!
Two boundaries off the first two balls. Ali Raza strays down the leg side with the opening delivery, and Shahadat Hossain gets a faint tickle to send it past the diving wicketkeeper.
The next ball is fuller, and Shahadat does even better, flicking it neatly through the mid-wicket gap. A much-needed counter-attack from Bangladesh A.
BAN A 24/2 (6.3)
Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score: Ali Raza Rattles The Stumps Again!
He's on fire! Ali Raza strikes for the second time, sending Mahmudul Hasan Joy back to the pavilion. The Bangladesh batter is beaten, and his stumps are rattled. Pakistan Shaheens are off to a flying start, with both openers back in the hut. Ali Raza is making the new ball count.
BAN-A 15/2 (4.2)
Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score: Ali Raza Strikes! Saif Hassan Departs
Big breakthrough for Pakistan Shaheens! Ali Raza gets the better of Bangladesh A skipper Saif Hassan with a clever short delivery outside off. Saif is late on the pull, gets into a tangle and can only manage a faint top-edge. Rohail Nazir makes no mistake behind the stumps. Bangladesh A lose their first wicket.
BAN A 14/1 (2.3)
Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score: Joy Gets A Lucky Escape!
A loud appeal for LBW, but the umpire isn't interested! Mohammad Imran Randhawa gets one to swing into Mahmudul Hasan Joy, beating him on the flick and striking him in front of the stumps.
It looks like the ball was missing leg, though. Bangladesh A also sneak a leg bye after a wayward throw from backward point results in an overthrow. The next delivery is defended safely. A bit of drama early on.
BAN-A 13/0 (1.4)
Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score: Saif Gets Off The Mark
A tidy finish to the opening over. Saif Hassan first gets behind a length delivery that swings towards off and defends it back to Ali Raza. He then works the next ball behind point, guiding it towards third man for a single. Bangladesh A move along steadily.
BAN-A 8/0 (1)
Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score: Joy Finds The Fence!
A bit of width from Ali Raza and Mahmudul Hasan Joy is quick to pounce. The Bangladesh opener gets up on his toes and slashes it over backward point, beating the fielder's leap to collect his first boundary. Four runs off the second ball.
Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score: Game On!
We're all set for the second semi-final! Mahmudul Hasan Joy and captain Saif Hassan are out in the middle for Bangladesh A, with Joy taking strike. Ali Raza has the new ball in hand and will get things underway for Pakistan Shaheens. Let's play!!!!!!
Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score: Playing XIs
Pakistan A: Shamyl Hussain, Maaz Sadaqat, Shahzaib Khan, Rohail Nazir(w), Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad(c), Farhan Yousaf, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufyan Moqim, Ali Raza
Bangladesh A (Playing XI): Saif Hassan(c), Afif Hossain, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Sabbir Rahman, Mahidul Islam Ankon(w), Rakibul Hasan, SM Meherob, Md Rubel, Ripon Mondol, Iqbal Hossain Emon
Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score: Skippers Speak
Abdul Samad: Pitch looks good. Had we won the toss, we would have batted first as well. I told my boys to keep it simple and give their best. Whether bowling first or batting first, we are prepared for both. Two changes for us.
Saif Hassan: We will bat first. Wicket looks good, if we can put a good score on the board the bowlers will have a good time. We need to focus on the first powerplay and see how the wicket behaves. We have a few changes
Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score: Quick Match Facts
Recent Form: Pakistan A head into the semi-final unbeaten, having topped Group B with convincing wins over India A (by 48 runs) and Nepal (by 96 runs). Saif Hassan's Bangladesh A finished second in Group A after registering victories over Hong Kong and Afghanistan A.
What's At Stake: The winner will take on Sri Lanka A in the November 29 final in Doha. Sri Lanka A booked their place after chasing down 318 to eliminate India A in the first semi-final.
Where To Watch (India): The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 1, with live streaming available on the SonyLIV app and website.
Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score: Toss Update
Bangladesh A have won the toss and have opted to bat.
Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score: Squads
Pakistan A Squad: Shamyl Hussain, Maaz Sadaqat, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad(c), Rohail Nazir(w), Farhan Yousaf, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufyan Moqim, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahzaib Khan, Danish Aziz, Saad Masood, Ali Raza
Bangladesh A Squad: Saif Hassan(c), Parvez Hossain Emon(w), Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Iftakhar Hossain Ifti, Afif Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Md Samiun Basir Ratul, Chowdhury Md Rizwan, Md Rubel, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Irfan Sukkur, Yasir Ali, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Iqbal Hossain Emon
Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score: Streaming Info
The Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A semi-final will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India. The match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website from 3:30 PM IST onwards.
Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score: Good Afternoon!
Greetings, everyone! Hope you’re all doing well. We’re back with another live blog, and this time, it’s Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A in the second semi-final of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. Settle in and stay tuned for all the live action and updates.