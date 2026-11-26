SP’s ‘PDA Ka Pranpatra’ promises 25 lakh government jobs and two to three crore employment opportunities.
Manifesto proposes a ₹5,000 monthly allowance for unemployed graduates and reopening 26,000 primary schools.
Akhilesh Yadav promises ₹40,000 annual pension for elderly women, ₹5 meals and a caste survey.
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday promised 25 lakh government jobs and employment opportunities for two to three crore youngsters over five years, an annual pension of ₹40,000 for elderly women and an immediate farm-loan waiver if his party comes to power in Uttar Pradesh after the 2027 Assembly elections.
Unveiling the party’s manifesto, titled PDA Ka Pranpatra, in Lucknow on Constitution Day, Yadav also promised a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) for all 23 crops and milk in Uttar Pradesh, along with a ₹15,000-crore corpus fund to ensure sugarcane growers receive their payments within 24 hours.
The manifesto also promises free laptops for students completing Class 12, the reopening of 26,000 primary schools allegedly shut by the current Bharatiya Janata Party-led government, and an annual pension of ₹40,000 for labourers, women workers and artisans.
“We are meeting on Constitution Day. We are releasing our manifesto today because ‘Acche Din’ never came but ‘Bure Din’ are about to go away,” Yadav said.
The SP chief expressed confidence ahead of the electoral contest, saying those in power knew they were on the verge of being ousted and that this had changed their language.
Yadav said the party had a record of fulfilling its electoral commitments and going beyond what was promised in its manifestos.
“I assure that whenever SP releases manifesto, it has done things beyond the manifesto,” he said.
The manifesto places employment, education, social justice and welfare among its key priorities, with a particular focus on the party’s PDA — Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak (backward classes, Dalits and minorities) — outreach.
Jobs And Recruitment
The SP has promised to generate two to three crore employment opportunities and create 25 lakh government jobs over five years.
The party has proposed an Urban Employment Guarantee Act for young people in cities, alongside a monthly allowance of ₹5,000 for unemployed graduates.
Yadav promised a time-bound and transparent recruitment process, backed by an annual calendar of vacancies and examinations.
“For vacancies requiring a single examination, the entire recruitment process will be completed within three months. For vacancies involving more than one examination, the process will be completed within six months,” he said.
The SP also promised a corruption-free recruitment system to prevent question paper leaks. Officials and ministers would be held personally accountable for lapses, while results would be declared on time and transparently.
The manifesto includes a focus on skill development and employment. The party has also promised to resume the Yash Bharati Awards, with higher monetary compensation.
Education And Equal Opportunities
The SP has promised to reopen 26,000 primary schools allegedly shut by the current BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh.
Yadav announced that the party would bring back the laptop-distribution scheme for students passing Class 12, building on the scheme introduced during the SP's tenure from 2012 to 2017.
The manifesto also proposes residential hostels for students in major urban centres and a state education policy aimed at ensuring equal access to quality education.
The party has further promised a caste census in Uttar Pradesh to assess the economic and social conditions of different communities and formulate welfare schemes accordingly.
PDA, Social Justice And Welfare
The manifesto promises 50% reservation for Dalits and PDA communities in government contracts worth up to ₹50 crore.
A Dalit Development Council would also be constituted under the chief minister's chairmanship, Yadav announced.
The SP promised a zero-tolerance policy towards heinous crimes against Dalits, backward classes, minorities, Muslims, women and children.
“We will not allow anyone to be insulted or harassed,” Yadav said.
For women and economically weaker sections, the party has proposed community kitchens, or Samajwadi Canteens, where meals would be available for ₹5.
The manifesto promises an annual pension of ₹40,000 for elderly women, with the amount directly transferred to their bank accounts. Labourers, women workers and artisans would also receive an annual pension of ₹40,000.
Yadav also promised a Senior Citizens' Maintenance and Welfare Act, along with old-age homes and clubs to provide facilities and support to senior citizens.
The SP chief had earlier announced that the party would release a separate manifesto for women, which he referred to as the Aadhi Aabadi manifesto.
Agriculture And Rural Development
Yadav promised an immediate farm-loan waiver if the SP comes to power after the 2027 Assembly elections.
The party would create a corpus fund of ₹15,000 crore to ensure that sugarcane growers receive their payments within 24 hours. It would also ensure annual increases in sugarcane prices based on the actual cost of cultivation.
For crops not covered under the MSP system, including potatoes, tomatoes and onions, the party has proposed a price-compensation mechanism.
On rural development, Yadav announced an allocation of ₹1.5 lakh crore for infrastructure. New village clusters would be developed with essential facilities and internet connectivity to ensure planned growth.