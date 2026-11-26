Jansatta Dal Loktantrik names sitting MLA Raja Bhaiya as its candidate from Kunda.
Sitting Babaganj MLA Vinod Saroj will contest from the Babaganj Assembly constituency.
Kuldeep Patel has been fielded from Vishwanathganj in the party’s first list.
Jansatta Dal Loktantrik has announced its first list of three candidates for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, naming its president and sitting MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh, popularly known as Raja Bhaiya, from Kunda.
The party released the list of candidates for three constituencies in Pratapgarh district. Raja Bhaiya will contest from Kunda, where he is the sitting MLA. In the 2022 elections, he beat Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Gulshan Yadav in Kunda, bagging as much as 51.1% vote share.
The party has also fielded sitting Babaganj MLA Vinod Saroj from the Babaganj Assembly constituency. Vinod Saroj, also known as Vinod Kumar, defeated the SP candidate in 2022 with over 40% vote share.
Kuldeep Patel, who is the representative of the Pratapgarh district panchayat president, has been named as the candidate from Vishwanathganj.
The three constituencies are represented in the list as Kunda (246), Babaganj (245) and Vishwanathganj (247).
Raja Bhaiya has held the Kunda seat since 1993, winning every election as an independent candidate until 2022, when he contested under the banner of Jansatta Dal Loktantrik, a party he founded in 2018. Muslims, Yadavs, Dalits and Brahmins are among the key communities that influence electoral outcomes in Pratapgarh district.