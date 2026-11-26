Owaisi blamed Modi and Yogi for “poison and hatred” and backed Chandra Shekhar Azad as UP chief minister.
At the Lucknow rally, he criticised SIR, questioned Yogi’s claim on electoral roll deletions and called for justice for the marginalised.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of spreading “poison and hatred” in the country and the state, while backing Chandra Shekhar Azad as the chief ministerial face of the Samajik Parivartan Morcha for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
Addressing the Morcha’s ‘Bahujan Swaraj Sankalp Maharally’ in Lucknow, Owaisi said the alliance aimed to bring about political change and form a government representing the poor, oppressed and marginalised sections of society.
“We have stepped forward to bring about change. That is why we have declared that if there is to be a Chief Minister for the poor, the oppressed, and the downtrodden in Uttar Pradesh — a government of the people, not a government of any specific caste — then that Chief Minister will be Chandra Shekhar Azad,” he said.
Owaisi also referred to the alleged firing incidents involving him and Azad, saying they would not remain silent in the face of what he described as tyranny.
“I also want to point out that two individuals are responsible for the surge of poison and hatred in this country and in Uttar Pradesh: Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath,” he said.
Owaisi Targets SIR, Questions Yogi’s Claim
Owaisi also criticised the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, calling it another method of undermining the Constitution.
He said the formation of the Samajik Parivartan Morcha would bring an end to the current political leadership in Uttar Pradesh.
“The Chief Minister claimed that the names of over 1 crore of our Hindu brothers and sisters had been removed from the electoral rolls. When asked how he discovered this, he replied that he found out through AI. So, it turns out the Chief Minister is a scientist. How exactly did he manage that?” Owaisi said.
He urged voters to reflect on such issues before casting their votes, adding that Chandrashekhar Azad and the Morcha’s members would continue their efforts until the poor, vulnerable and oppressed in Uttar Pradesh received justice.
Owaisi also said the Model Code of Conduct for the elections would be announced in January or February.