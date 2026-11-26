The Samajwadi Party is set to unveil its core manifesto ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
The document is expected to promise ₹2 lakh for self-employment, 300 units of free electricity and ₹40,000 annual aid for women.
The party's wider roadmap is expected to focus on jobs, farmers, pensions, governance reforms and district-level development.
Ahead of 2027 Assembly polls, Samajwadi Party (SP) is set to unveil its core manifesto on Thursday as it steps up its bid to return to power in Uttar Pradesh after a decade. The document is expected to promise a ₹2 lakh grant for self-employment, 300 units of free household electricity and free Lucknow Metro rides for girls and students.
The core manifesto is also expected to reiterate an earlier promise by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to provide women with annual financial assistance of ₹40,000. The party is preparing two additional documents, one focused on women and the other on district-level commitments, reported Hindustan Times.
Former Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Alok Ranjan has coordinated the exercise with Yadav for more than a year. He said the manifesto to be released on Thursday would be a comprehensive document outlining the party’s welfare and governance agenda ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.
Manifesto Roadmap
The party has already outlined several policy proposals. These include restoring the Old Pension Scheme, conducting transparent recruitment through a fixed annual calendar, phasing out contract outsourcing in favour of permanent jobs and introducing safeguards against examination paper leaks. The SP leadership has spoken about these measures over the past few months.
The party has also promised compensation at market rates for land acquisition and payment for sugarcane procurement within 24 hours, backed by a ₹15,000 crore revolving fund.
Other proposals include the wider use of artificial intelligence and remote sensing in health and policing, a review of cases the party describes as false, and a separate sports policy with a dedicated fund.
Ranjan said the manifesto would cover youth, employment, education, health, law and order, farmers, industrialisation and the environment.
“There are many more chapters, but these are the broader issues included in our five-year roadmap of governance,” the retired IAS officer said.
District-Level Focus
The framing of the manifesto has also shifted. Compared with the SP’s 2022 manifesto, the 2027 document is being shaped more as a structured governance roadmap, people familiar with the exercise said. It places greater emphasis on employment generation, law and order, industrialisation, the environment and district-specific promises.
Ranjan linked the approach to the party’s broader political message in Uttar Pradesh.
“UP is an aspirational state; the SP government had worked for its development. We aim to bring UP back on the development track, and for that every section of society needs to move forward. The SP’s manifesto will have a multi-pronged focus and will touch all sections of society,” he told HT.