The SP named sitting MLAs Ashu Malik and Umar Ali Khan for Saharanpur and Behat while seat-sharing talks with the Congress were still underway.
Congress MP Imran Masood objected, saying the announcements showed a lack of seriousness and declaring, “Hum bhikhari nahi hain.”
The row is sharpened by Masood’s political roots in Saharanpur and the SP’s record of winning both seats in 2022.
The Samajwadi Party’s first list of five candidates has put the allaince talks with Congress in danger ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. By naming candidates for Saharanpur and Behat, two Assembly seats in Congress MP Imran Masood’s home district, the SP has staked its claim while negotiations are still open. This move has infuriate Masood who repornded with a blunt message: “Hum bhikhari nahi hain" (We are not beggers).
The clash has put Masood’s standing in western Uttar Pradesh at the centre of the dispute. He represents Saharanpur in the Lok Sabha and has a long political record in the district, while the SP has nominated its sitting MLAs in both constituencies.
Masood Says 'There's a Lack Of Seriousness'
The SP named Ashu Malik for Saharanpur and Umar Ali Khan for Behat. Both won their seats in 2022. The party also nominated Nahid Hasan from Kairana, Mehboob Ali from Amroha and Jyoti Lodhi from Lalitpur. The Congress had sought Behat and Saharanpur, according to media reports.
Masood objected to the announcements coming before the alliance talks were settled. “There is a lack of seriousness in this matter because while you are holding talks on one side, you are making declarations on the other,” he said.
He also questioned whether the SP wanted to fight “me, the Congress, or the BJP?” Masood said the Congress leadership would decide whether to continue negotiations, adding: “I will fight for my party; I will fight for the existence of my party.”
Why Saharanpur And Behat Matter
Masood won the Saharanpur Lok Sabha seat in 2024. His political roots in the district go back further: he was elected MLA from Muzaffarabad in 2007, a constituency renamed Behat after delimitation. His uncle, former MP Rasheed Masood, represented Saharanpur several times, including as a Samajwadi Party candidate in 2004.
That history gives Masood a strong local profile, but the SP also has an electoral case for retaining the two seats. Umar Ali Khan won Behat by 37,880 votes in 2022, while Ashu Malik won Saharanpur by 30,745. However it is important to understand that Masood was in SP during the 2022 elections and played an important role in those victories.
A 26-Seat offer, A Larger Congress Claim
The dispute over the two constituencies reflects a wider gap in the seat-sharing talks. SP general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav said his party had offered the Congress 26 seats: two currently held by the Congress, four where it finished second in 2022, and 20 where the SP had received 60,000 to 70,000 votes while the Congress had polled around 2,000.
The Congress has submitted a list of around 130 constituencies, according to reports. Its Uttar Pradesh in-charge, Rajendra Pal Gautam, said discussions covered all 403 Assembly seats. “26 seats? There is no such discussion about 26 seats,” he said, adding that the parties would announce an “amicable, respectable settlement” once talks were concluded. Gautam also said announcing candidates while negotiations continued “should have been avoided.”
Akhilesh Yadav has asked the Congress to suggest additional constituencies beyond the 26 in the SP’s priority list. He said the seat-sharing discussions were still underway and that alliances were formed to win: “The purpose of an alliance is victory.”
SP Defends Its Move; NDA Leaders Predicts Collapse
SP leaders have framed the early nominations as a decision based on winnability and preparation. MP Rajeev Rai said the party’s priority was victory, not a particular seat. He argued that constituencies held by sitting MLAs with significant winning margins should not be handed to another party.
SP MP SP Singh Patel defended the list, saying candidates needed time to reach voters and work on electoral rolls. On the Saharanpur seats, he said: “If two seats in Saharanpur have been declared, what is the problem? There are other seats there too; they will get whatever falls into their share.” He added: “Let them name their candidates—we have already declared ours.”
Masood hit back at Patel, saying the SP MP owed his parliamentary membership to Rahul Gandhi. “Many others like him contested elections in 2019 as well; it is a miracle of Rahul Gandhi post-2019 that he is an MP today,” he said.
NDA leaders also criticised the opposition alliance. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak called the SP-Congress partnership an “incompatible marriage”, alleging that bitterness between the parties would prevent their workers from campaigning together.
Uttar Pradesh minister OP Rajbhar accused the SP of betraying the Congress and said the candidate list was intended to pressure its ally. He also alleged that the move was aimed at stopping Muslim voters from shifting towards a possible alliance involving Chandrashekhar Azad and Asaduddin Owaisi.
A test For The Alliance
The parties’ electoral record gives them reason to cooperate—and makes the seat-sharing terms consequential. In 2022, when they contested separately, the SP won 111 Assembly seats and the Congress two. Their 2017 alliance won 54 seats—47 for the SP and seven for the Congress. In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, they contested together and won 43 of Uttar Pradesh’s 80 seats.
Neither party has said negotiations are over. But the SP’s nominations have put Saharanpur and Behat at the heart of the bargaining, while Masood’s public rebuke has made clear that the Congress is contesting the terms of the deal.