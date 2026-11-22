Police in Saharanpur mistakenly gave a guard of honour to Asaduddin Owaisi at the circuit house on Saturday
The personnel reportedly thought Owaisi was the Supreme Court judge scheduled to visit the premises
Owaisi had arrived before the judge, who had not yet reached the circuit house
In Saharanpur on Saturday, police at the circuit house mistakenly gave AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi a guard of honour, apparently thinking he was the Supreme Court judge scheduled to visit the premises. The judge had not yet arrived when Owaisi turned up, which led to the ceremonial salute.
The police team had gone to the circuit house that morning to prepare for the judge's arrival. Owaisi arrived before the judge did, and the personnel reportedly became confused and saluted him.
Saharanpur Police later said the senior superintendent of police had directed the superintendent of police (Rural) to investigate the incident.
Visit And Mix-up
Owaisi's stop at the circuit house was not part of his planned programme, and he reached the venue unexpectedly, according to local inputs cited by media reports.
Owaisi was in the district with Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) chief Chandrashekhar Aazad. The two leaders were in Saharanpur for a joint press conference ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
Owaisi stood up and accepted the salute when the guard of honour was presented.
Samajik Parivartan Morcha (SPM)
The Samajik Parivartan Morcha (SPM) is a political alliance formed by Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Announced at a joint press conference in Lucknow on November 12, 2026, the alliance has named Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad as its chief ministerial candidate and announced its intention to contest all 403 Assembly seats.
The front aims to consolidate Dalit and Muslim voters while reaching out to youth, farmers and other marginalised communities, positioning itself as an alternative to the BJP government led by Yogi Adityanath.
The electoral challenge for the alliance is considerable: neither AIMIM nor the Azad Samaj Party won a seat in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, though Azad won an election from Nagina during the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls.