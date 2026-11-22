Four people, including three women, died after a speeding truck hit their Scorpio near Sabnima Petrol Pump in Patna's Athmalgola area.
The victims were returning from a wedding ceremony in Bakhtiyarpur toward Sikandra village in Barh when the collision occurred.
The injured survivors were initially treated at Barh Hospital before being referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for advanced care.
Four people, including three women, died and two were injured after a car in which they were travelling collided with a vehicle in Bihar's Patna district early on Sunday, police said.
The accident occurred around 4 am near the Jagannath petrol pump in Sabnima village in the Barh locality under the Athmalgola Police Station limits, a senior officer said.
The other vehicle involved in the accident fled the spot immediately after the accident, he said, adding that a search was underway to trace it.
The deceased were identified as Babli Kumari (19), Poonam Kumari (27), Ashok Kumar (20) and Renu Devi (38).
"They were returning from a wedding ceremony in Bakhtiyarpur and heading towards Sikandra village when the accident occurred," Athmalgola Police Station sub-inspector Mrityunjay Kumar told PTI.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, and further investigation is underway, he added.
The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital in the nearby area, Kumar said.