Delhi's AQI stood at 247 at 2 am on Sunday, remaining in the poor category.
Sirifort recorded the highest station reading at 326, followed by DTU at 314 and NSUT Jaffarpur at 309.
GRAP Stage II restrictions remain in force, with poor air quality expected to persist until at least Tuesday.
Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category on Sunday, with the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 243 at 6am, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). The situation remained uneven across the capital, with several monitoring stations reporting 'very poor' air even as the overall reading stayed below 300.
The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology's (IITM) Air Quality Early Warning System also classified Delhi's air as 'poor' at 5 am.
Worst-Hit Areas
Sirifort recorded the highest AQI among Delhi's monitoring stations at 326 at 6 am, placing it in the 'very poor' category. DTU followed at 314, while North Campus recorded 303. Other stations reporting very poor air included CRRI Mathura Road at 302, Punjabi Bagh at 301, NSUT Jaffarpur at 309 and Chandni Chowk at 307.
Several other locations remained in the 'poor' category. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 252, Ashok Vihar 247, ITO 295, Burari Crossing 290, Jahangirpuri 270 and Wazirpur 278. In comparison, Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium recorded 143, while IMD Lodhi Road stood at 143 and Lodhi Road at 145, all in the 'moderate' category.
AQI Forecast And GRAP Restrictions
The IITM's early-warning system classified Delhi's air quality as poor on Sunday morning. The forecast cited by The Times of India indicates that the city's AQI is likely to remain in the poor category at least until Tuesday, with no significant change expected. Easterly winds of 10–15 kmph over the previous 24 hours helped disperse pollutants, according to a meteorological official quoted by the newspaper.
Stage II restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) remain in force across Delhi-NCR. The measures include intensified mechanised road sweeping, water sprinkling and dust-control enforcement at construction and demolition sites. Authorities have also advised residents to use public transport and avoid open burning of waste and biomass.
Under the Central Pollution Control Board's classification, an AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', while readings between 301 and 400 fall in the 'very poor' category. Prolonged exposure to poor air can cause breathing discomfort, particularly among people with respiratory or heart conditions, children and older adults.