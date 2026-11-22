AQI Forecast And GRAP Restrictions

The IITM's early-warning system classified Delhi's air quality as poor on Sunday morning. The forecast cited by The Times of India indicates that the city's AQI is likely to remain in the poor category at least until Tuesday, with no significant change expected. Easterly winds of 10–15 kmph over the previous 24 hours helped disperse pollutants, according to a meteorological official quoted by the newspaper.