Assam seized 5,335 vehicles, issued 16,785 challans and collected ₹2.03 crore in fines during a three-day crackdown.
The enforcement drive followed the November 13 Golaghat accident that killed 26 people in an overloaded passenger vehicle.
The government announced a 12-point road safety plan, with intensified checks and enforcement continuing until January 15, 2027.
Assam has seized 5,335 vehicles, issued 16,785 traffic challans and collected ₹2.03 crore in fines during a three-day statewide crackdown on traffic violations between November 17 and 19.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the operation was aimed at improving road safety and discouraging violations of motor vehicle laws, rather than generating revenue. He added that the government would continue its zero-tolerance approach towards traffic violations.
“The amount of fines collected has declined on November 19 compared to November 18, which is a positive sign. In the interest of protecting people's lives, we want this figure to come down to zero, without compromising on our commitment,” Sarma said, reported Hindustan Times.
The Enforcement Figures Over Three Days
The enforcement drive covered vehicle seizures, traffic challans and fines across Assam. November 18 recorded the highest number of challans, while vehicle seizures declined over the three days.
The daily figures were:
November 17: 3,850 challans and 1,864 vehicles seized.
November 18: 8,982 challans and 1,846 vehicles seized.
November 19: 3,953 challans and 1,625 vehicles seized.
The transport department collected ₹68 lakh in fines on November 17, ₹66.20 lakh on November 18 and ₹69.28 lakh on November 19. The total collection stood at ₹2.03 crore.
Although the number of challans fell on November 19 compared with the previous day, fine collections increased from ₹66.20 lakh to ₹69.28 lakh.
Why Is Assam Conducting The Crackdown?
The enforcement campaign followed a major road accident in Golaghat district on November 13, in which 26 people were killed after an overloaded Force Traveller collided head-on with a truck.
The vehicle was carrying 41 passengers against its stated capacity of 27, raising concerns over passenger safety and enforcement of transport regulations.
Following the accident, the Assam government announced a 12-point road safety plan on November 16. The measures included stricter action against speeding, rash and drunk driving, checks against tampering with speed governors and intensified enforcement during high-risk hours.
Sarma said on November 18 that road accidents in Assam had increased by 15%. He also said 25% of accidents occurred between 6 pm and 9 pm.
The transport department and Assam Police have been directed to continue the enforcement drive until January 15, 2027, after which the government will review its impact.
What Has The Chief Minister Said About The Drive?
Sarma has repeatedly maintained that the objective is to reduce traffic violations rather than increase government revenue through fines.
On Friday, he said the government was not seeking to maximise fine collections and warned that stricter action could follow.
“I want to make it clear — collecting fines is not our objective. We want this number to be lower. Strict enforcement against violations of motor vehicle laws continues in Assam. Fines are only the beginning,” he said.
A day earlier, he had appealed to drivers and passengers to follow traffic regulations, control their speed and act responsibly on the roads.
He also warned that violations of road safety rules and negligence in duty would not be tolerated.
Which Districts Recorded The Highest Number Of Challans?
Guwahati recorded the highest number of challans among the districts highlighted in Sarma's daily updates, with 2,513 over the three-day period.
Sonitpur followed with 1,175 challans, while Dibrugarh recorded 967.
The figures indicate the scale of enforcement in these districts, although the available data does not provide a complete district-wise breakdown for the entire state.
The November 13 Golaghat accident also prompted an investigation into possible tampering with speed-regulating devices fitted in commercial vehicles.
Police said their investigation pointed to a suspected racket involved in manipulating speed governors to allow vehicles to exceed prescribed speed limits.
On Friday, Guwahati Police arrested 48-year-old Utsav Roy, who allegedly operated a shop on GNB Road in Panbazar where speed-limiting devices in commercial vehicles were manipulated.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Mrinal Deka said police received information about the shop on Thursday. Investigators alleged that computers and specialised programming tools were used to alter data in vehicles' engine control units.
Police seized computers, three engine control units and a programming tool from the premises. Roy was produced before a court on Friday, and the investigation is continuing to identify other people allegedly involved in the operation.
What Are The Rules On Speed Governors?
The Assam government's road-safety measures also include a standard operating procedure requiring speed governors to be installed and kept functional in eligible transport vehicles.
Under the SOP, transport vehicles found operating without functional speed-limiting devices, or with devices that have been tampered with, can face seizure and further action under motor vehicle rules.
The ongoing enforcement campaign is therefore aimed at both individual traffic violations and regulatory lapses involving commercial vehicles.
The government has set January 15, 2027, as the end date for the current enforcement drive, following which it plans to assess the impact of the measures on road safety and traffic violations.