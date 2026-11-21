The Enforcement Figures Over Three Days

The enforcement drive covered vehicle seizures, traffic challans and fines across Assam. November 18 recorded the highest number of challans, while vehicle seizures declined over the three days.

The daily figures were:

November 17: 3,850 challans and 1,864 vehicles seized.

November 18: 8,982 challans and 1,846 vehicles seized.

November 19: 3,953 challans and 1,625 vehicles seized.

The transport department collected ₹68 lakh in fines on November 17, ₹66.20 lakh on November 18 and ₹69.28 lakh on November 19. The total collection stood at ₹2.03 crore.

Although the number of challans fell on November 19 compared with the previous day, fine collections increased from ₹66.20 lakh to ₹69.28 lakh.