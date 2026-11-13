Assam Road Accident: Over 20 Killed In Minibus-Container Truck Collision Near Kaziranga

I am deeply distressed by the tragic accident in Kaziranga earlier today. The scale of this loss has shaken all of us, and my heart goes out to every family that has lost a loved one. No words can ease their pain, but I want them to know that they are not alone. All of Assam stands with them in this hour of grief. Our foremost priority now is to make sure the injured receive the best possible medical care without delay. Hon'ble Minister Shri @ATULBORA2 is at the site and personally overseeing the relief arrangements. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured and for strength for the bereaved families.