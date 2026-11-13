Assam Road Accident: Over 20 Killed In Minibus-Container Truck Collision Near Kaziranga

At least 23 people have been confirmed dead after a minibus collided head-on with a container truck in Assam's Golaghat district.
The minibus was carrying more than 35 passengers, including students from Kaziranga High School, when the accident occurred.
Several others were injured in the collision near Kaziranga National Park, with rescue teams shifting them to nearby hospitals.
At least 23 people have been confirmed dead and several others injured after a minibus collided head-on with a container truck in Assam’s Golaghat district on Friday, district administration officials said.
Biswajit Phukan, district commissioner of Golaghat, told The Indian Express that at least 23 deaths had been confirmed as of 5.30 pm on Friday.
The accident took place around 2.30 pm in the Rangajan area of the district, near Kaziranga National Park. The minibus was travelling from Bokakhat towards Nagaon when it collided with the container truck.
Preliminary reports suggested that the minibus was carrying more than 35 passengers, including students from Kaziranga High School, reported Hindustan Times.
Earlier, police had said that 22 people were critically injured and that the casualty figures could not be confirmed until doctors completed their assessment.
Rescue teams and security personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals. The injured were taken to Kohora Model Hospital, while those in critical condition were being shifted to Bokakhat Civil Hospital.
Officials from the district administration also reached the accident site. Further details about the circumstances of the collision and the identities of those killed are awaited.
(This is a developing story.)