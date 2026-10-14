Adivi Sesh Writes to Assam Govt; Urges Them to Protect Kaziranga National Park

Adivi Sesh has written to the Assam government over reported approval for resort development near Kaziranga National Park.
He has urged authorities to prioritise the park’s fragile ecosystem, wildlife movement and ecological balance.
The letter highlights concerns over construction in a sensitive area linked to the endangered greater one-horned rhinoceros.
Adivi Sesh has written to the Assam government over the reported approval of resort development on land associated with Kaziranga National Park. He has asked authorities to put the park’s fragile ecosystem, wildlife and long-settled communities first.
What Adivi Sesh wrote in his letter to Assam Govt
Adivi has urged the government to review the Kaziranga resort proposal carefully and consider its effect on habitats, wildlife movement and the ecological balance that supports the region. The letter also frames Kaziranga as a shared natural heritage site whose future will be shaped by decisions taken now.
He wrote, “When we talk about a place like Kaziranga, we are not simply talking about a national park or a tourist destination. We are talking about a living ecosystem that has existed for generations, a home to extraordinary wildlife, and a natural heritage that belongs to every Indian and, in many ways, to the world. The greater one-horned rhinoceros is not just a symbol of Assam; it represents the incredible biodiversity that we have a responsibility to protect. Once an animal loses its habitat, once a natural corridor is disrupted or an ecosystem is permanently altered, restoring that balance can be incredibly difficult, sometimes impossible,” Sesh said.
“I understand that tourism can generate employment, create opportunities and contribute to the local economy. But development must be planned with a long-term vision, particularly when it concerns ecologically sensitive regions,” he added.
Read the full letter here.
Why is the debate around Kaziranga's eco-sensitive zone?
Kaziranga is sensitive terrain and is known for its rich biodiversity and its large population of the endangered greater one-horned rhinos. That status places it among India’s key natural heritage sites and draws closer scrutiny to any development nearby.
The issue has reopened a broader debate. Projects near protected areas have again put the focus on how tourism and economic growth can be weighed against wildlife protection and the livelihoods of local communities.