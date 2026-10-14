Adivi Sesh Writes to Assam Govt; Urges Them to Protect Kaziranga National Park

He wrote, “When we talk about a place like Kaziranga, we are not simply talking about a national park or a tourist destination. We are talking about a living ecosystem that has existed for generations, a home to extraordinary wildlife, and a natural heritage that belongs to every Indian and, in many ways, to the world. The greater one-horned rhinoceros is not just a symbol of Assam; it represents the incredible biodiversity that we have a responsibility to protect. Once an animal loses its habitat, once a natural corridor is disrupted or an ecosystem is permanently altered, restoring that balance can be incredibly difficult, sometimes impossible,” Sesh said.