Adivi Sesh, best known for his films Goodachari, HIT 2, and Major, marked the 18th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai Terror attacks by visiting the parents of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was killed in action while eliminating terrorists at the Taj Mahal hotel. The actor played the role of the brave officer in the 2022 movie, Major, inspired by Sandeep Unnikrishnan's bravery and sacrifice for the country. Adivi took to his Instagram handle to share photos and videos from his meeting with Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s parents.