Adivi Sesh met the parents of late NSG officer Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.
Adivi Sesh marked the 18th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai Terror attacks by meeting Major Sandeep's parents.
Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was an NSG commando who lost his life during the 26/11 Mumbai Attacks.
Adivi Sesh, best known for his films Goodachari, HIT 2, and Major, marked the 18th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai Terror attacks by visiting the parents of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was killed in action while eliminating terrorists at the Taj Mahal hotel. The actor played the role of the brave officer in the 2022 movie, Major, inspired by Sandeep Unnikrishnan's bravery and sacrifice for the country. Adivi took to his Instagram handle to share photos and videos from his meeting with Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s parents.
Adivi Sesh meets the parents of late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan
Adivi Sesh took to his Instagram handle to offer a glimpse of the time he spent with late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's family. The actor was seen sitting with Sandeep's father, K. Unnikrishnan. “I’m glad they smiled :) Will always be there for you both", Adivi penned.
Adivi had earlier also shared a post with Major Sandeep's parents and penned a heartfelt message for them that read, “Love you Amma and Uncle. Promise to come see you more often". The snaps showed the actor showcasing his affectionate moments with the family of Major Sandeep. Sesh has a very close relationship with the family of martyred Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.
Adivi Sesh's bond with Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's family
Adivi's association with Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's family extends beyond the officer's portrayal in the movie. During filming, he developed a close bond with his parents that continued even after the movie wrapped. On multiple occasions, Adivi has spoken about how the family of the late brave heart became his own. He shared that he could not become Major Sandeep off-screen but could become his parents ''second son"..
It was in 2022 that Adivi Sesh travelled to Mumbai with the family of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan to attend the memorial service dedicated to the heroes of the 26/11 martyrs.