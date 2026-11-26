It is the 18th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks
Through web series and movies, filmmakers have shown the tragedy of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks
Movies such as Major, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 have shown the sacrifices made by the essential service officers
We mark the 18th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks today. For the city, it remains one of the darkest nights in India's history. The nation remembers the victims and pays tribute to the martyrs who risked their lives to fight the terrorists. There is also an array of movies and web series such as Major, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 that have showcased the stories related to courage, survival and sacrifice during the Mumbai terror attacks.
The latest film that showcased the trial of terrorist Ajmal Kasab was Prahaar: The Untold Story Of Ujjwal Nikam, which is based on the true incidents of the 26 November 2008 Mumbai Attacks. Through web series and movies, filmmakers have showcased different aspects of the Mumbai attacks tragedy.
Here's looking at how cinema presented that unfortunate incident and pledges to remember how India fought back.
1. Baandhon
Where to watch: YouTube
Release date: October 26, 2012 theatrically
Baandhon, directed by Jahnu Barua, follows an elderly couple in Mumbai. They have been looking for their grandson, who goes missing during the 26/11 attacks. The cast of Baandhon included Bishnu Kharghoria, Bina Potongia and Jatin Bora.
2. The Attacks of 26/11
Where to watch: Jio Cinema (OTTplay Premium)
Release date: March 1, 2013 theatrically
Ram Gopal Varma directed The Attacks of 26/11, which showcased the horrendous events that started in Mumbai on 26/11 2008. The movie showcases the culprit Ajmal Kasab, focusing on his role, played by Sanjeev Jaiswal.
Nana Patekar plays the role of Mumbai Police officer Rakesh Maria, and the film tried to recreate the horrendous experience faced due to the terror attacks in Mumbai.
3. Hotel Mumbai
Where to watch: Zee 5 (OTTplay Premium)
Release date: November 29, 2019
It was in 2018 when Anthony Maras co-wrote and helmed the action thriller film Hotel Mumbai with John Collee. The star cast includes Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Jason Isaacs, Suhail Nayyar, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi, Anupam Kher, and Dev Patel. Hotel Mumbai narrates the story of the 26/11 attacks from the perspective of people who were trapped inside the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. The movie was inspired by the 2008 Mumbai attacks and the documentary Surviving Mumbai.
4. Major
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: June 3, 20222 theatrically
Major is a biographical action drama film written by Adivi Sesh and is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Major Sandeep lost his life in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and Adivi Sesh played the role of the Major. He is the hero of the film and portrays how Major Sandeep's single-handedly handled the armed terrorists in the Taj Hotel, Mumbai.
Under the guidance of Major Sandeep, several people captive at the Taj Mahal Palace were rescued. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the cast of the Pan India film also includes Prakash Raj, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathi, Murali Sharma and Anish Kuruvilla.
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata
Where to watch: Zee 5
Release date: June 12, 2026
The survival thriller film of Kangana Ranaut is based on the 26/11 Mumbai Attacks. Written and directed by Manoj Tapadia, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is based on the real-life bravery of Geeta Madhav Gandhare, a nurse at Mumbai's Cama and Albless Hospital who saved 400 people with no weapons in hand. The film is a tribute to the nurses of the hospital who saved countless lives.
5. Prahaar
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release date: October 16, 2026 in theatres
Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar is based on true incidents and shows how Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam (Rajkummar Rao) was involved in the legal proceedings of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Marathi star Lalit Prabhakar plays terrorist Ajmal Kasab in Prahaar. Prabhakar, in the Avinash Arun directorial, shares intense courtroom exchanges next to Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam.
Best web series on 26/11
7. Mumbai Diaries 26/11
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release date: September 9, 2021
The medical drama thriller series showcases how the doctors, nurses and the medical staff of Bombay General Hospital during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks face a critical medical emergency. They face the horrors of that terrible night. Nikhil Gonsalves and Nikkhil Advani produced the series on location at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, the Gateway of India, and Leopold Café.
8. Stage of Siege
Roopali Singh and Abhimanyu Singh produced the web series while it was directed by Prashant Singh and Matthew Leutwyler. The series is based on the book named Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11 written by journalist Sandip Unnithan. Naren Kumar, Tara Alisha Berry, Arjun Bijlani, Jyoti Gauba, Vivek Dahiya, and Arjan Bajwa are the show's main stars.