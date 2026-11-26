We mark the 18th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks today. For the city, it remains one of the darkest nights in India's history. The nation remembers the victims and pays tribute to the martyrs who risked their lives to fight the terrorists. There is also an array of movies and web series such as Major, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 that have showcased the stories related to courage, survival and sacrifice during the Mumbai terror attacks.