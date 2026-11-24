Anupam Kher has spoken about taking an acting class attended by Deepika Padukone.
He was preparing her for her debut, Om Shanti Om.
Deepika Padukone will next be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in King.
Prior to launching her Bollywood career with 2007’s Om Shanti Om, Deepika Padukone spent three months training at Anupam Kher’s Mumbai institute, Actor Prepares. Looking back on her stint there, Kher recently recounted a memorable episode in which Padukone had such a tough time mastering a basic performance drill that it nearly brought her to tears.
While speaking on a panel at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Kher recounted Padukone's unsteady beginnings as a newcomer. He noted that although she was already an accomplished model before transitioning to cinema, she enrolled in the second cohort of his academy to learn the craft from scratch.
Anupam Kher Talks About Coaching Deepika Padukone
He revealed, "Deepika Padukone was our student in the second batch. She was a well-known model. Farah decided to cast her in the film with Shah Rukh Khan. It was a 3-month course. Because Deepika was a model and came from a very educated background, she was very prim and proper. She would do everything properly. She used to pick up the cup of tea with that style. Sometimes, there was no believability."
Speaking at IFFI, Kher realised his primary challenge was to ensure Padukone understand and hone believability instead of constant preening.
Anupam Kher Shares The Acting Exercise He Made Deepika Do
Kher also talked about an exercise he made the actress do. He gave her an exercise to portray a maid sweeping the floor, noting that her natural poise and elegance kept interfering with the authenticity of the role.
To highlight the contrast, he invited his own housemaid into the class to sweep the floor. "She did it with total conviction," Anupam noted.
He admitted, "She was frustrated initially, and almost had tears in her eyes. But, she did it and she thanked me. You have to do it. You have to constantly practice, and yet be street smart to get work."
Deepika Padukone's Upcoming Film
Next on Padukone's slate is King, a Siddharth Anand directorial featuring an ensemble cast led by Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Suhana Khan, with Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi, and Rani Mukerji playing pivotal parts. Slated for a December 24 theatrical premiere, the movie is set for a box office face-off against Nagarjuna's King 100.