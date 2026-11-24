Anupam Kher Talks About Coaching Deepika Padukone

He revealed, "Deepika Padukone was our student in the second batch. She was a well-known model. Farah decided to cast her in the film with Shah Rukh Khan. It was a 3-month course. Because Deepika was a model and came from a very educated background, she was very prim and proper. She would do everything properly. She used to pick up the cup of tea with that style. Sometimes, there was no believability."