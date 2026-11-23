On his 61st birthday, Shah Rukh Khan dropped the first song from King.
SRK's King trailer is set to release on December 14, 2026.
Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures are producing King.
Shah Rukh Khan is waiting for the much-awaited theatrical release of his highly anticipated movie, King. SRK will be seen alongside Deepika Padukone and will share the screen with his daughter, Suhana, for the first time. Siddharth Anand is directing King, and as the makers build excitement around the film, there is a new update.
A recent report by Variety India said the trailer for SRK's King will be released on December 14, 2026.
King trailer to release before Christmas
For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's King is set to release on December 24, 2026. Ahead of the action-thriller Christmas Eve release, if the report holds, the King trailer will drop on December 14, 2026, creating heavy promotional buzz for the movie.
This means that fans of Shah Rukh Khan will have to wait for ten days before the film hits the theatres. Neither Shah Rukh Khan nor the makers of King have officially confirmed when the movie's trailer will be released.
SRK drops the first song of King
On his 61st birthday on November 2, 2026, Shah Rukh Khan gave fans a glimpse of King's music. The superstar dropped the first track from the film titled Tu Mil Jaaye, where King Khan was seen with Deepika Padukone.
Their jodi is always loved by the fans, and while sharing the song on social media, SRK wrote, "Yeh Daur Ishq ka Naseeb Waalon ko milta hai... Jahan Barood ki Khushboo mein Gulab khilta hai... Of Love and other Battles (Only the fortunate ones get to experience love where roses bloom amid the fragrance of gunpowder)".
#LoveLikeAKing was the hashtag used by Shah Rukh Khan to announce the release of the Tu Mil Jaaye song. The romantic song has been crooned by Arijit Singh, Ed Sheeran and Madhubanti Bagchi.
Before the song Tu Mil Jaaye was released, the makers dropped a 17-second teaser that gave fans an intense look at the actor from the film. Shah Rukh Khan was seen with a salt-and-pepper hairstyle, a bloodied lip, and a King of Spades card held between his teeth. The caption of the powerful teaser read, "Picture abhi baaki hai".
King has been produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. Apart from SRK, Deepika Padukone and Suhana Khan, the stellar cast also includes Rani Mukerji, Abhay Verma, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal and Abhishek Bachchan.